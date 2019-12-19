CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

147 FPUS56 KHNX 190701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ179-190800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 59 41 60 / 0 0 0

Avenal 59 41 58 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 57 46 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-190800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 44. West winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 60 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 43 59 / 0 0 0

Mendota 58 39 59 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 58 39 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-190800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 41 59 / 0 0 0

Merced 57 41 58 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 38 58 / 0 0 0

Madera 58 38 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-190800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to

42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 59.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 59 39 59 / 0 0 0

Five Points 59 38 59 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 59 38 59 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 59 40 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-190800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 35 to 40. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 41. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 38 59 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 36 58 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 59 37 59 / 0 0 0

Hanford 58 36 59 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 59 36 59 / 20 0 0

CAZ184-190800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 58 39 59 / 0 0 0

Clovis 59 38 59 / 0 0 0

Fresno 59 38 59 / 0 0 0

Sanger 58 36 58 / 0 0 0

Reedley 58 36 58 / 0 0 0

Selma 58 37 58 / 20 0 0

Kingsburg 58 36 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-190800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 63 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 58 36 58 / 20 0 0

Visalia 58 36 58 / 0 0 0

Exeter 58 35 59 / 0 0 0

Tulare 59 36 59 / 20 0 0

Lindsay 59 34 59 / 0 0 0

Porterville 59 36 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-190800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 59 35 60 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 59 36 60 / 30 0 0

CAZ187-190800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 59 36 59 / 20 0 0

Wasco 59 36 60 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 58 37 59 / 40 0 0

CAZ188-190800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 64 to

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 59 36 60 / 0 0 0

McFarland 59 36 60 / 0 0 0

Shafter 59 37 60 / 20 20 0

CAZ189-190800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 65 to

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 56 42 57 / 80 0 0

Bakersfield 59 39 60 / 0 0 0

Arvin 59 37 60 / 0 0 0

Lamont 59 37 60 / 0 0 0

Mettler 58 38 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-190800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 55 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 36 54 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 54 29 57 / 0 0 0

Auberry 53 36 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-190800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

57 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 58 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 58 34 59 / 0 0 0

Springville 54 36 55 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 55 36 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-190800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...

18 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, windy. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow

60 percent. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Breezy. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...

13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 45 30 51 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 32 7 40 / 0 0 0

Wawona 46 26 51 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 31 13 39 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 46 28 51 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 45 31 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-190800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in

the morning. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 2 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...11 to 19 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Chance of snow. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Breezy, colder. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet. Highs

36 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 18 39 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 40 21 44 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 37 20 43 / 30 0 0

CAZ194-190800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

in the morning. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not

as cool. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Breezy. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs

36 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs

35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 47 21 53 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 40 26 43 / 30 0 0

Lodgepole 36 17 41 / 30 0 0

Camp Nelson 45 25 48 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 48 17 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-190800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...

24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

29 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at

8000 feet. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 30 45 / 0 0 0

Kernville 53 30 56 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 53 33 56 / 0 0 0

Weldon 49 33 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-190800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 50 to

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 46 31 47 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 46 29 50 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 51 36 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-190800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Windy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 31 47 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 46 24 49 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 52 35 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-190800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. Light winds in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 32 to 41.

Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 45 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 51 30 55 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 51 27 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-190800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 26 to 34. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the morning becoming light and variable

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 44 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 34 51 / 0 0 0

California City 50 27 54 / 0 0 0

Mojave 49 31 53 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 49 26 54 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 50 27 54 / 0 0 0

