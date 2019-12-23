CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019

_____

564 FPUS56 KHNX 230701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-230800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61, South winds 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 49 to

54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 45 53 / 100 60 70

Avenal 58 45 51 / 100 70 70

San Luis Reservoir 56 45 51 / 100 40 0

=

$$

CAZ180-230800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs around

52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 58 43 52 / 70 40 30

Mendota 58 43 52 / 90 60 50

Firebaugh 58 42 52 / 100 70 50

=

$$

CAZ181-230800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 41 to 46. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the

night. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 50 to

55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 40 52 / 100 70 40

Merced 56 42 52 / 100 60 50

Chowchilla 56 42 52 / 100 40 60

Madera 56 42 52 / 100 80 70

=

$$

CAZ182-230800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 56 to 61. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 52. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs around

52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 45 51 / 100 70 70

Five Points 58 44 51 / 100 70 70

NAS Lemoore 58 44 51 / 100 80 80

Kettleman City 59 45 52 / 50 70 70

=

$$

CAZ183-230800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to

46. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs around 51. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 35 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 49 to

54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 56 42 51 / 100 80 60

Caruthers 56 43 51 / 40 90 80

Lemoore 58 44 51 / 50 90 70

Hanford 58 44 51 / 30 90 80

Corcoran 60 43 52 / 20 90 90

=

$$

CAZ184-230800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog through the night. Lows 37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to

37. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 45 53 / 70 90 70

Clovis 57 45 52 / 60 90 70

Fresno 57 45 52 / 60 90 70

Sanger 58 44 52 / 50 90 80

Reedley 58 45 52 / 30 90 80

Selma 58 45 51 / 40 90 80

Kingsburg 58 44 51 / 30 90 80

=

$$

CAZ185-230800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 36 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 44 52 / 30 90 90

Visalia 59 44 51 / 20 90 90

Exeter 61 44 52 / 20 90 90

Tulare 60 44 51 / 20 90 90

Lindsay 63 44 52 / 0 90 90

Porterville 64 46 53 / 0 90 90

=

$$

CAZ186-230800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 35 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 29 to

34. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 42 52 / 20 90 80

Allensworth 63 43 53 / 0 90 90

=

$$

CAZ187-230800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 29 to

34. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 60 41 52 / 20 80 90

Wasco 64 43 52 / 20 90 80

Buttonwillow 63 44 52 / 0 90 70

=

$$

CAZ188-230800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 63 to 68.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

44 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 37 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 64 45 53 / 0 90 90

McFarland 65 45 52 / 0 90 90

Shafter 65 45 53 / 0 90 90

=

$$

CAZ189-230800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Cooler. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 62 48 51 / 0 90 80

Bakersfield 66 48 53 / 0 80 90

Arvin 66 46 54 / 0 70 90

Lamont 66 46 54 / 0 80 90

Mettler 65 47 53 / 0 70 90

=

$$

CAZ190-230800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 28 to

38.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 45 to

53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 50 39 48 / 100 90 70

Oakhurst 54 34 51 / 90 90 70

Auberry 53 42 48 / 60 90 80

=

$$

CAZ191-230800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain

70 percent. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 36 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Highs

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 44 53 / 30 100 90

Springville 60 45 49 / 30 90 90

Tule River Reservation 62 45 50 / 40 90 90

=

$$

CAZ192-230800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Chance of snow in the

morning. Snow and rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow in

the afternoon. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches.

Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph...south 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph over

higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Near the crest, snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. Breezy,

colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 6000 feet.

Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, Snow likely. Near the crest, snow likely

in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 28 inches. Lows 27 to

33 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to

28 at 8000 feet. Lows 22 to 28 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

20 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. Highs 37 to 43 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 36 44 / 80 90 80

Tuolumne Meadows 36 13 33 / 90 90 90

Wawona 48 31 44 / 90 90 80

Devils Postpile 34 21 31 / 80 90 90

Bass Lake 48 33 44 / 70 90 80

Hetch Hetchy 47 35 45 / 100 80 70

=

$$

CAZ193-230800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. A 50 percent chance of snow

and rain in the afternoon, South winds around 25 mph in the

morning. Near the crest, snow in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

Windy. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and chance of rain in the evening, then snow with

rain likely after midnight. Near the crest, snow. Over higher

elevations, south winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the evening. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain, Snow. Near the crest, snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

27 inches. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

21 to 30 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet. Highs 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 26 32 / 70 90 80

Shaver Lake 43 29 38 / 50 90 80

Lake Wishon 43 27 38 / 60 90 80

=

$$

CAZ194-230800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon, South winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning. Near

the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

65 mph. Windy. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow and

rain after midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Over higher elevations, gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up

to 5 inches. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

South winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain...snow near the crest. Snow accumulation

up to 6 inches. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 15 inches. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 34 to 40 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Lows 23 to 32 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Breezy. Highs 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 20 to 29 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 36 to

42 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Lows 22 to 31 at

5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 53 32 46 / 50 90 90

Grant Grove 45 32 37 / 40 90 90

Lodgepole 43 27 35 / 40 100 100

Camp Nelson 52 35 41 / 50 90 100

Johnsondale 54 27 43 / 20 100 100

=

$$

CAZ195-230800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Near

the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet. Southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the

evening, then snow and rain after midnight, South winds around

25 mph in the evening. Near the crest, snow. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 31 to

36 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow with rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs

38 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...

22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 22 to 29 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

36 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 22 to 29 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

36 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 19 to 26 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 21 to

28 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 49 36 38 / 0 90 100

Kernville 59 38 48 / 0 90 100

Lake Isabella 59 41 48 / 0 90 100

Weldon 55 37 44 / 0 90 90

=

$$

CAZ196-230800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 48 to

58. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs

37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 38 to

48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Highs 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 51 36 40 / 0 90 90

Tehachapi 52 38 41 / 0 90 100

Twin Oaks 57 43 45 / 0 90 90

=

$$

CAZ197-230800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Strong winds. Highs

48 to 58. South winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast winds 25 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 38 to

48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Breezy. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 27 to

37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 49 37 39 / 50 90 90

Frazier Park 50 32 40 / 40 100 100

Grapevine 58 43 46 / 20 80 90

=

$$

CAZ198-230800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 32 to 38.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 49. Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows 26 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 51. Lows 25 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 39 48 / 0 80 90

Ridgecrest 59 37 49 / 0 80 90

=

$$

CAZ199-230800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 52 to 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to

42. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 33 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows 26 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 52. Lows 25 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 55 42 45 / 0 70 90

California City 58 37 48 / 0 70 90

Mojave 57 40 46 / 0 80 90

Edwards AFB 58 37 48 / 0 60 90

Rosamond 58 37 47 / 0 90 90

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

