CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020

_____

005 FPUS56 KHNX 060701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-061200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 38 58 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 38 57 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 39 55 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-061200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 57 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 36 56 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 35 55 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-061200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

34 to 39. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 35 57 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 35 56 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 35 55 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 56 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-061200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 37 56 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 37 56 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 37 55 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 37 56 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-061200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 35 56 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 35 56 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 36 56 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 36 56 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 35 56 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-061200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 38 57 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 37 57 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 37 57 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 36 57 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 36 57 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 36 57 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 36 57 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-061200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 36 57 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 35 57 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 36 58 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 35 57 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 36 58 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 38 59 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-061200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 58. Lows 34 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 34 56 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 35 57 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-061200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

34 to 39. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 33 57 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 35 58 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 35 57 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-061200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 35 58 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 36 58 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 36 58 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-061200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 36 to

41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 40 57 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 39 60 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 37 62 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 37 60 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 38 60 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-061200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

47 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Chance of rain. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 35 55 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 30 59 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 36 55 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-061200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 37 61 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 38 56 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 39 58 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-061200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Windy, colder. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Breezy. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...

12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in

the afternoon. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 37 to

45 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Breezy. Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...12 to 21 at

8000 feet. Highs 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 32 55 35 55 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 9 44 13 44 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 27 56 30 56 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 18 41 22 41 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 29 54 32 56 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 34 57 38 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-061200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...

17 to 23 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...

16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Windy. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 24 to 31 at

5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Windy. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Breezy. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at

8000 feet. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 22 44 26 46 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 22 48 26 50 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 23 49 28 50 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-061200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...

15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Windy. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to

32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs 39 to 47 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Windy. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Breezy. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 24 56 29 58 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 28 49 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 19 46 22 48 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 29 53 31 55 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 22 55 25 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-061200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph after midnight, Gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Breezy. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at

8000 feet. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 30 at

5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Windy. Lows 24 to 29 at

5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 32 49 35 51 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 34 59 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 36 59 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 37 56 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-061200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 30 to

40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 25 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Windy. Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight

chance of snow. Windy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 31 49 34 52 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 32 51 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 39 56 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-061200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Breezy. Lows

30 to 40. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Breezy. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

Northwest winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Windy. Lows 30 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Windy. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Windy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Windy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 32 51 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 26 52 28 56 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 35 55 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-061200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 57.

Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

28 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 33 58 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 32 59 32 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-061200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 38. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Breezy. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 55. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Lows 30 to 36. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 55 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

California City 32 58 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 35 57 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 31 59 30 58 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 31 59 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather