CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

_____

839 FPUS56 KHNX 270701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-271200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 70. Lows

39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 49 78 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 49 77 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 49 74 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-271200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 70. Lows

37 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 77 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 44 77 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 44 77 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-271200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

44. Highs 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 42 76 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 42 76 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 42 76 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 42 77 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-271200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 71. Lows

38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 46 77 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 44 78 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 43 77 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 47 78 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-271200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 71. Lows

35 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 42 77 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 43 77 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 43 77 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 43 77 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 42 78 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-271200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 76 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 46 78 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 45 78 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 44 78 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 44 78 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 44 78 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 43 78 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-271200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

Highs 64 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 44 78 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 42 77 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 44 77 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 42 78 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 45 78 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 47 78 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-271200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 42 78 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 42 79 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-271200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 43 78 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 43 79 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 45 78 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-271200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

Highs 64 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 43 79 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 44 79 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 44 79 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-271200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 76 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 48 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 47 79 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 45 79 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 47 78 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-271200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 71 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 39 74 39 75 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 49 71 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-271200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 49 77 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 48 73 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 49 74 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-271200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of snow showers

in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of snow showers. Windy, colder. Lows 24 to 32 at

5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as cold. Highs 46 to 54 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36 at

5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 43 66 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 19 53 20 53 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 37 69 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 27 48 28 48 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 39 69 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 43 71 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-271200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 30 percent. Lows

25 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 52 36 52 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 34 61 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 34 60 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-271200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Chance of snow 30 percent. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...

13 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 37 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 36 68 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 39 59 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 30 59 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 39 65 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 31 70 33 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-271200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...35 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Chance of snow 30 percent. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 42 63 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 42 75 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 44 75 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 44 72 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-271200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 66 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 39 66 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 40 71 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-271200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 64 48 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 35 67 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 45 73 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-271200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.

Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 41 74 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 38 76 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-271200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 46. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. East winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 71 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

California City 39 75 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 42 74 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 36 75 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 37 75 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

