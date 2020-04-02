CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

161 FPUS56 KHNX 020701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-022300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows

43 to 48. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 69 41 70 / 0 0 0

Avenal 68 42 70 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 67 43 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-022300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 68 40 70 / 0 0 0

Mendota 68 39 69 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 68 38 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-022300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 67 39 68 / 0 0 0

Merced 67 39 68 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 67 38 68 / 0 0 0

Madera 68 38 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-022300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 68 40 70 / 0 0 0

Five Points 68 39 70 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 68 40 69 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 69 42 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-022300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 68 39 69 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 68 40 69 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 68 40 69 / 0 0 0

Hanford 68 40 69 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 69 40 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-022300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 40 67 / 0 0 0

Clovis 68 41 69 / 0 0 0

Fresno 68 41 69 / 0 0 0

Sanger 68 40 69 / 0 0 0

Reedley 68 40 69 / 0 0 0

Selma 68 41 69 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 68 40 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-022300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 68 40 69 / 0 0 0

Visalia 68 40 69 / 0 0 0

Exeter 68 40 69 / 0 0 0

Tulare 68 40 69 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 68 40 69 / 0 0 0

Porterville 68 42 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-022300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows

43 to 48. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 69 40 71 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 70 40 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-022300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 68 40 70 / 0 0 0

Wasco 68 40 70 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 68 42 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-022300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 69 40 71 / 0 0 0

McFarland 69 40 70 / 0 0 0

Shafter 68 41 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-022300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 65 45 68 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 68 43 70 / 0 0 0

Arvin 68 41 69 / 0 0 0

Lamont 68 41 70 / 0 0 0

Mettler 66 42 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-022300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 37 60 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 62 33 64 / 0 0 0

Auberry 59 40 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-022300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows

40 to 48. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 65 41 67 / 0 0 0

Springville 61 40 63 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 42 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-022300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely and

rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...

19 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 27 to 33 at

5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 39 to

47 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to

35 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Not as cold.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 52 33 53 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 42 12 43 / 0 0 0

Wawona 54 30 56 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 38 20 41 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 55 32 57 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 54 33 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-022300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the morning, Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill

readings around 2 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Lows 30 to 36 at

5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 80 percent. Highs 36 to 44 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. Lows 28 to 34 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 39 to

46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 30 to

36 at 5000 feet...17 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Not as cold.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 26 41 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 48 28 51 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 47 27 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-022300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph in the

morning, Gusts up to 50 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight

chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 33 to

39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 36 to 44 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 38 to

46 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Not as

cold. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 58 31 60 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 44 30 48 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 49 25 51 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 51 32 54 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 57 26 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-022300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...28 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...

26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 42 to

47 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at

8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

29 to 34 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 47 32 50 / 0 0 0

Kernville 64 38 66 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Weldon 60 40 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-022300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 42 to

52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 33 54 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 55 33 57 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 58 33 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-022300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 33 53 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 55 29 58 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 60 37 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-022300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 62 to 71. Northwest winds 30 to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 74. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 41 72 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 70 40 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-022300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening shifting

to the west around 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Below the passes, northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 65 43 68 / 0 0 0

California City 68 38 70 / 0 0 0

Mojave 65 40 67 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 68 37 71 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 37 70 / 0 0 0

