CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020

833 FPUS56 KHNX 060701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-062300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 55 to 61. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 71 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 60 41 63 / 70 20 30

Avenal 59 42 62 / 70 20 30

San Luis Reservoir 56 42 63 / 80 30 20

CAZ180-062300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

53. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 58 41 65 / 80 20 20

Mendota 59 40 63 / 70 20 20

Firebaugh 59 40 63 / 70 20 20

CAZ181-062300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

53. Highs 72 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 40 64 / 80 30 20

Merced 59 40 63 / 80 30 20

Chowchilla 59 40 63 / 80 30 20

Madera 60 40 63 / 70 30 20

CAZ182-062300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds in the evening becoming west around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

55. Highs 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 42 63 / 70 20 30

Five Points 61 41 63 / 70 20 20

NAS Lemoore 61 42 63 / 70 30 30

Kettleman City 61 43 63 / 70 30 30

CAZ183-062300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

54. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 40 63 / 70 30 20

Caruthers 61 42 63 / 70 30 30

Lemoore 61 42 63 / 70 30 30

Hanford 61 42 63 / 70 30 30

Corcoran 62 42 63 / 70 30 30

CAZ184-062300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

55. Highs 72 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 59 40 62 / 80 30 30

Clovis 61 42 63 / 80 30 30

Fresno 61 42 63 / 80 30 30

Sanger 61 41 63 / 80 30 30

Reedley 61 42 63 / 80 30 30

Selma 61 42 63 / 70 30 30

Kingsburg 61 42 63 / 70 30 30

CAZ185-062300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds

in the morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80.

Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 61 42 62 / 80 30 30

Visalia 61 42 63 / 70 30 30

Exeter 62 42 62 / 80 40 30

Tulare 62 43 63 / 70 30 30

Lindsay 62 42 62 / 80 40 30

Porterville 63 43 62 / 80 40 40

CAZ186-062300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds

in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 72 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 62 42 63 / 70 30 40

Allensworth 63 42 63 / 70 30 40

CAZ187-062300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds

in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 40 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 40 62 / 70 30 40

Wasco 63 43 62 / 70 40 40

Buttonwillow 63 43 62 / 70 40 50

CAZ188-062300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

56. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 63 43 63 / 80 40 40

McFarland 63 43 62 / 80 40 40

Shafter 63 43 61 / 70 40 40

CAZ189-062300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80.

Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 60 45 58 / 70 30 50

Bakersfield 63 45 61 / 80 40 50

Arvin 63 44 61 / 80 40 50

Lamont 63 44 61 / 80 40 50

Mettler 61 43 59 / 80 40 50

CAZ190-062300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 47 to

57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 35 55 / 80 30 30

Oakhurst 54 31 58 / 90 40 40

Auberry 52 37 55 / 90 40 30

CAZ191-062300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 46 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 60 40 60 / 90 50 50

Springville 56 40 55 / 90 50 50

Tule River Reservation 56 41 55 / 90 50 50

CAZ192-062300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers, Showers in

the afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 25 inches. Highs 36 to

44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, Chance

of snow. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder.

Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Chance

of snow showers, showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow

in the morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 40 at

5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 29 48 / 90 40 40

Tuolumne Meadows 35 9 39 / 90 50 50

Wawona 45 26 50 / 90 40 40

Devils Postpile 31 18 34 / 90 50 50

Bass Lake 47 30 51 / 90 40 40

Hetch Hetchy 47 29 52 / 90 40 40

CAZ193-062300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms,

Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 28 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows

26 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Chance

of snow showers, showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 7 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 22 32 / 90 50 50

Shaver Lake 40 24 44 / 90 50 40

Lake Wishon 39 22 43 / 90 50 50

CAZ194-062300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms, Snow and rain in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near the

crest, snow in the morning, then snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Highs 38 to

45 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Colder. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of snow showers, showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow

in the morning, then snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow

showers, showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 8 inches. Highs 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 25 52 / 90 50 50

Grant Grove 38 25 40 / 90 50 50

Lodgepole 40 20 42 / 90 50 50

Camp Nelson 43 28 45 / 90 50 60

Johnsondale 48 23 50 / 90 50 50

CAZ195-062300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the

crest, slight chance of thunderstorms, Snow in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, Chance

of snow. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Chance

of snow showers, showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 30 to

35 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 44 to

49 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 68 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 40 30 40 / 90 50 60

Kernville 54 37 55 / 90 50 50

Lake Isabella 54 40 55 / 90 50 50

Weldon 51 40 52 / 90 50 50

CAZ196-062300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 41 to

51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 46 35 45 / 90 50 60

Tehachapi 48 34 47 / 90 50 60

Twin Oaks 52 34 52 / 90 50 60

CAZ197-062300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 5500 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 42 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 42 32 40 / 80 40 60

Frazier Park 48 28 46 / 80 40 60

Grapevine 54 37 52 / 80 40 60

CAZ198-062300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 37 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

Light winds in the morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 46 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 40 58 / 90 40 50

Ridgecrest 60 39 60 / 90 40 40

CAZ199-062300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 37 to 43.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 48 to 58. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 44 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 53 42 53 / 90 40 50

California City 56 38 56 / 90 40 50

Mojave 54 40 54 / 90 40 50

Edwards AFB 56 38 57 / 90 40 50

Rosamond 56 37 56 / 90 40 50

