CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-191100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to

73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 78 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 50 74 52 72 / 0 0 0 20

Avenal 50 73 53 71 / 0 0 0 20

San Luis Reservoir 50 70 52 67 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ180-191100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 73 50 70 / 0 0 0 20

Mendota 50 74 50 70 / 0 0 0 20

Firebaugh 49 74 50 70 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ181-191100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 73 50 69 / 0 0 0 30

Merced 49 73 50 69 / 0 0 0 30

Chowchilla 49 73 50 69 / 0 0 0 30

Madera 49 74 50 70 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ182-191100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to

74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 50 74 51 72 / 0 0 0 20

Five Points 50 74 51 71 / 0 0 0 20

NAS Lemoore 50 74 52 72 / 0 0 0 20

Kettleman City 51 75 53 73 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ183-191100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to

74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 50 73 51 70 / 0 0 0 30

Caruthers 51 73 52 71 / 0 0 0 20

Lemoore 50 74 52 72 / 0 0 0 20

Hanford 51 74 53 72 / 0 0 0 20

Corcoran 50 74 52 73 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ184-191100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds in the evening becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 73 51 69 / 0 0 0 30

Clovis 51 74 53 70 / 0 0 0 30

Fresno 51 74 53 71 / 0 0 0 30

Sanger 51 73 52 70 / 0 0 0 30

Reedley 51 73 53 70 / 0 0 0 30

Selma 52 73 53 71 / 0 0 0 30

Kingsburg 51 73 52 71 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ185-191100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 69 to 74.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 80 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 51 73 52 70 / 0 0 0 30

Visalia 52 73 53 72 / 0 0 0 30

Exeter 51 73 52 71 / 0 0 0 30

Tulare 52 73 53 73 / 0 0 0 20

Lindsay 51 73 52 72 / 0 0 0 30

Porterville 52 73 53 73 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ186-191100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 78 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 50 74 51 73 / 0 0 0 20

Allensworth 51 75 52 74 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ187-191100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 49 74 50 73 / 0 0 0 20

Wasco 51 73 52 73 / 0 0 0 20

Buttonwillow 51 74 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-191100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

58. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs 80 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 51 74 52 74 / 0 0 0 20

McFarland 51 73 52 73 / 0 0 0 20

Shafter 52 73 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-191100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

76. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 49 to 54.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

59. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 80 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 71 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 53 73 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 53 73 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 53 73 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 52 72 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-191100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 64 45 61 / 0 0 0 40

Oakhurst 40 68 42 65 / 0 0 0 50

Auberry 46 65 48 62 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ191-191100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 49 71 50 70 / 0 0 0 40

Springville 49 66 50 65 / 0 0 0 40

Tule River Reservation 50 66 52 67 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ192-191100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers,

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 37 58 39 55 / 0 0 0 60

Tuolumne Meadows 17 47 20 46 / 0 0 0 60

Wawona 35 61 37 57 / 0 0 0 50

Devils Postpile 24 43 27 42 / 0 0 0 60

Bass Lake 38 61 40 59 / 0 0 0 50

Hetch Hetchy 39 62 40 59 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ193-191100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers, showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 42 32 40 / 0 0 0 60

Shaver Lake 32 54 35 52 / 0 0 0 60

Lake Wishon 29 52 32 50 / 0 0 0 60

CAZ194-191100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 34 62 37 60 / 0 0 0 60

Grant Grove 34 50 36 47 / 0 0 0 50

Lodgepole 29 53 32 51 / 0 0 0 60

Camp Nelson 35 56 40 55 / 0 0 0 50

Johnsondale 32 62 36 60 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ195-191100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows

35 to 40 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 73 at

5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 37 50 39 49 / 0 0 0 30

Kernville 45 69 47 67 / 0 0 0 30

Lake Isabella 47 67 49 66 / 0 0 0 20

Weldon 46 65 48 64 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ196-191100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows

38 to 48. West winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 42 55 43 56 / 0 0 0 20

Tehachapi 42 59 43 59 / 0 0 0 20

Twin Oaks 42 63 43 63 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ197-191100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 53 41 53 / 0 0 0 20

Frazier Park 35 59 37 59 / 0 0 0 20

Grapevine 44 65 46 65 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ198-191100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 68 to 78. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 47 76 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 46 78 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-191100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Below the passes, gusts up to 60 mph in the evening

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

49 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 70 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

California City 45 73 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 47 70 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 45 71 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 44 70 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

