CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-052300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

66. Highs 87 to 93.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 88 56 88 / 0 0 0

Avenal 86 57 86 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 84 54 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-052300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 86 54 87 / 0 0 0

Mendota 86 54 86 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 86 53 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-052300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 85 52 85 / 0 0 0

Merced 85 53 86 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 85 53 85 / 0 0 0

Madera 86 54 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-052300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99. Lows

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 87 56 87 / 0 0 0

Five Points 87 55 87 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 87 56 87 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 87 57 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-052300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 86 54 85 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 87 55 86 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 87 56 87 / 0 0 0

Hanford 87 56 87 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 88 55 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-052300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99. Lows

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 86 54 86 / 0 0 0

Clovis 87 56 87 / 0 0 0

Fresno 87 57 87 / 0 0 0

Sanger 87 55 87 / 0 0 0

Reedley 87 56 87 / 0 0 0

Selma 87 57 87 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 87 56 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-052300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

Highs 91 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 87 56 87 / 0 0 0

Visalia 87 55 87 / 0 0 0

Exeter 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

Tulare 88 56 87 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

Porterville 87 55 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-052300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. North winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 88 55 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-052300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. North winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

66. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

Wasco 87 54 85 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 87 56 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-052300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to

67. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 87 55 87 / 0 0 0

McFarland 87 55 86 / 0 0 0

Shafter 86 55 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-052300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

68. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 84 59 82 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 86 57 85 / 0 0 0

Arvin 86 56 84 / 0 0 0

Lamont 86 55 84 / 0 0 0

Mettler 85 56 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-052300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 77 52 79 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 81 48 82 / 0 0 0

Auberry 79 54 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-052300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67.

Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 86 56 86 / 0 0 0

Springville 81 54 80 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 82 57 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-052300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 73 49 75 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 64 29 66 / 0 0 0

Wawona 76 46 79 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 59 37 62 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 77 48 78 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 77 50 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-052300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...58 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 65 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 43 59 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 69 42 70 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 69 42 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-052300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...60 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 80 46 81 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 65 44 66 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 69 40 69 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 72 46 73 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 79 42 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-052300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80 at 5000 feet...63 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to

73 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55 at

5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...

68 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57 at

5000 feet...45 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 85 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...

61 to 68 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 66 44 65 / 0 0 0

Kernville 85 53 84 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 84 54 82 / 0 0 0

Weldon 82 55 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-052300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 80. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 71 46 68 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 74 47 73 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 79 46 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-052300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 67 44 66 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 75 42 74 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 79 51 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-052300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 86 to 96. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

66. Highs 90 to 99.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 93 59 94 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 95 57 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-052300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

64. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 87 58 87 / 0 0 0

California City 90 54 89 / 0 0 0

Mojave 87 57 86 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 90 54 91 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 90 53 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

