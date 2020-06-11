CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-111100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 59 to 64. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 58. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows

59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 68 102 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 68 100 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 65 95 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-111100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows

58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 99 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 99 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 62 99 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-111100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds

in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 98 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 99 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 99 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 61 99 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-111100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 101 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 63 101 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 64 101 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 68 102 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-111100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 85 to 90. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 61 99 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 62 100 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 64 100 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 63 101 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 64 102 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-111100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 100 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 67 101 64 87 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 67 100 65 87 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 65 101 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 65 101 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 65 101 64 88 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 101 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-111100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 95 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 100 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 63 101 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 65 101 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 64 102 64 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 101 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 66 102 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-111100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 82.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

around 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 96 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 62 101 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 62 102 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-111100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 95 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 63 102 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 62 102 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 102 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-111100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

67. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 62 102 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 62 102 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 62 102 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-111100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 71 99 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 68 102 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 67 102 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 66 102 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 68 100 64 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-111100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 63 92 59 77 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 55 94 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 66 93 61 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-111100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

60 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 65 100 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 65 95 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 68 96 64 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-111100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 84 at 5000 feet...

64 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 58 83 58 71 / 0 0 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 35 71 36 62 / 0 0 0 20

Wawona 53 86 52 73 / 0 0 0 20

Devils Postpile 44 69 43 60 / 0 0 0 20

Bass Lake 55 87 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 59 86 57 74 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ193-111100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to

64 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 75 at 5000 feet...

59 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 68 46 57 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 49 80 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 49 76 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-111100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west

winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...

43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 51 88 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 52 77 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 46 75 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 54 82 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 47 88 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-111100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...

45 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...48 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...

70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 55 78 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 62 95 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 95 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 63 92 62 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-111100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 43 to 53. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 79 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 60 85 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 57 88 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 54 92 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-111100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 57 80 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 86 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 66 95 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-111100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 92 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 99 66 93 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 65 101 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-111100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 50 to 56. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs 87 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 93 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

California City 60 96 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 65 94 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 60 96 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 60 96 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

