Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

Highs 96 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 100 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 97 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 64 93 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

Highs 98 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 97 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 97 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 97 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

Highs 99 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 97 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 61 97 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 97 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 97 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

Highs 100 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 99 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 99 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 99 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 99 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

Highs 100 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 97 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 97 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 98 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 61 98 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 61 100 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

Highs 100 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 64 98 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 65 99 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 64 98 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 62 98 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 62 98 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 62 98 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 60 98 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

73. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 98 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 61 99 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 62 99 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 62 100 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 62 99 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 64 99 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

70. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 59 98 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 60 100 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

71. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 59 100 61 101 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 59 100 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 100 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

72. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 61 100 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 60 100 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 60 100 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

Highs 100 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 69 97 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 66 99 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 65 99 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 64 99 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 66 96 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 91 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 54 93 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 65 92 66 93 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 64 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

74. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 99 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 63 94 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 67 94 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 91 at

5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to

80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...

72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 58 83 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 35 71 39 75 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 52 86 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 44 71 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 54 87 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 86 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to

81 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 91 at 5000 feet...

72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...

50 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 68 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 48 79 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 76 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to

83 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 52 87 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 52 76 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 46 73 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 53 81 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 47 86 49 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...49 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...

73 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

65 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 88 to 93 at

5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...

54 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 54 76 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 61 94 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 93 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 63 91 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 58 82 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 85 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 51 89 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 76 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 84 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 64 91 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to

76. Highs 98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 67 99 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 64 100 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

73. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 92 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

California City 59 96 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 63 94 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 57 97 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 57 96 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

