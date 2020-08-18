CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

014 FPUS56 KHNX 180601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-181100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 80 to 86.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 105 to 113. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 72 to 80.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows

70 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to

81. Highs 100 to 108.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 82 111 80 109 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 85 110 83 109 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 79 106 76 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-181100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 74 to 80.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

106 to 111. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

72. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 106.

Lows 67 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 78 109 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 76 108 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 75 107 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-181100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 74 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

106 to 111. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

73. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 106.

Lows 68 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 74 107 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 76 108 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 75 108 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 75 108 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-181100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 77 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 107 to 112. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows

67 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to

77. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 79 110 78 108 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 78 110 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 79 108 77 106 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 83 110 82 109 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-181100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 106 to 111. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 117 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows

65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to

75. Highs 100 to 106.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 75 107 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 77 109 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 80 109 78 106 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 79 109 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 80 110 78 107 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-181100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 77 to 83.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 106.

Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 107.

Lows 72 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 80 109 78 106 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 82 110 80 107 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 82 110 80 107 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 78 110 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 78 109 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 80 110 78 107 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 78 110 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-181100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 106 to 111. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 117 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows

67 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to

77. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 77 109 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 78 108 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 77 109 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 80 109 78 107 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 77 109 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 80 108 78 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-181100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 107 to 112. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 120 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 76 to 81. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 107. Lows

69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to

78. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 79 109 78 107 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 80 110 79 109 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-181100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 77 to 82. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 118 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 76 to

81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 107. Lows

69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to

77. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 78 111 77 109 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 77 110 76 108 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 80 110 79 108 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-181100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 106 to 111. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 76 to

81. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows

69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to

78. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 79 109 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 78 110 76 108 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 78 110 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-181100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 79 to 85. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 77 to

83. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows

70 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to

81. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 87 107 85 105 / 20 0 0 0

Bakersfield 83 109 82 107 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 80 110 79 107 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 80 110 79 108 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 81 107 80 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-181100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 78 104 77 101 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 70 107 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 82 104 80 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-181100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

69 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to

80. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 79 110 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 78 104 77 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 82 106 80 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-181100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, haze in the morning,

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms, Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100 at 5000 feet...77 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...54 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 97 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94 at

5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94 at

5000 feet...72 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 75 98 72 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 48 82 44 80 / 20 30 0 0

Wawona 68 100 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 60 84 58 81 / 20 30 0 20

Bass Lake 70 100 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 75 102 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-181100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight, Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 96 at 5000 feet...

79 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 91 at

5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to

72 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 92 at

5000 feet...74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...53 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...

74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 62 81 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 63 89 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 65 88 64 85 / 0 20 0 20

CAZ194-181100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight, Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, chance of showers in

the morning, Slight chance of thunderstorms. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97 at 5000 feet...

77 to 87 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...54 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93 at

5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to

73 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 70 101 69 98 / 20 30 20 30

Grant Grove 67 87 65 84 / 0 0 0 20

Lodgepole 60 85 57 82 / 20 30 0 30

Camp Nelson 67 94 66 89 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 58 100 57 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-181100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101 at 5000 feet...81 to 87 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97 at 5000 feet...79 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 95 at

5000 feet...77 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to

74. Highs 91 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 70 91 67 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 75 107 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 79 107 78 104 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 78 106 78 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-181100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 79. West winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

67 to 77. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 73 91 71 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 70 98 69 94 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 64 101 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-181100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the day. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to

78. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 68 88 68 87 / 30 20 20 0

Frazier Park 60 97 60 95 / 20 20 20 0

Grapevine 81 104 80 101 / 20 0 20 0

CAZ198-181100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 86. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 115. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 114. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 111. Lows

75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to

82. Highs 99 to 109.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 84 113 83 112 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 79 114 79 112 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-181100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 76 to 84. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

104 to 114. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze in the evening. Breezy. Lows 75 to 83. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 82. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

71 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 98 to 108.

Lows 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 108. Lows

71 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 84 107 83 105 / 0 0 0 0

California City 75 111 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 83 109 83 106 / 20 0 20 0

Edwards AFB 77 111 77 109 / 20 20 20 0

Rosamond 76 112 76 109 / 20 20 20 0

