CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

978 FPUS56 KHNX 260701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-262300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 73. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 99. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

65 to 73. Highs 93 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 92 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 90 63 92 / 0 0 0

Avenal 87 66 91 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 88 66 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-262300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

60 to 68. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

59 to 69. Highs 94 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 89 63 91 / 0 0 0

Mendota 88 61 91 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 87 60 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-262300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

59 to 67. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 99. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

58 to 67. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs 91 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 86 59 89 / 0 0 0

Merced 87 61 90 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 87 58 90 / 0 0 0

Madera 87 59 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-262300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

62 to 68. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

62 to 68. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs 93 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 88 63 91 / 0 0 0

Five Points 88 62 92 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 87 62 92 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 88 66 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-262300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

59 to 65. Highs 93 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 91 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 86 59 88 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 85 60 89 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 85 63 89 / 0 0 0

Hanford 85 61 90 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 86 63 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-262300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

61 to 69. Light winds in the evening becoming northeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 99. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

61 to 70. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs 92 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 86 64 91 / 0 0 0

Clovis 86 64 91 / 0 0 0

Fresno 86 63 91 / 0 0 0

Sanger 85 61 91 / 0 0 0

Reedley 85 61 91 / 0 0 0

Selma 85 62 90 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 85 60 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-262300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

61 to 68. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98. East winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

60 to 68. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Highs 91 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 85 60 91 / 0 0 0

Visalia 85 61 90 / 0 0 0

Exeter 85 61 91 / 0 0 0

Tulare 85 62 91 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 85 61 91 / 0 0 0

Porterville 85 64 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-262300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

61 to 66. Highs 94 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 92 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 85 62 90 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 86 63 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-262300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in

the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

60 to 66. Highs 95 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 93 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 87 60 91 / 0 0 0

Wasco 86 59 91 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 87 62 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-262300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

62 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 99. East winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

62 to 70. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 92 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 85 62 91 / 0 0 0

McFarland 85 61 91 / 0 0 0

Shafter 86 61 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-262300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

63 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

63 to 71. Highs 94 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs 92 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 84 69 91 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 85 66 92 / 0 0 0

Arvin 86 63 94 / 0 0 0

Lamont 86 62 93 / 0 0 0

Mettler 84 63 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-262300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

61 to 71. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 86 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 82 61 87 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 85 53 90 / 0 0 0

Auberry 81 66 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-262300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

63 to 71. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs 86 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 87 63 94 / 0 0 0

Springville 81 63 88 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 85 66 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-262300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 86 at

5000 feet...68 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

54 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...

68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 88 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 83 59 88 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 72 32 71 / 0 0 0

Wawona 83 51 87 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 75 45 73 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 79 53 85 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 85 59 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-262300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 79 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 84 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...

70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 86 at

5000 feet...69 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 68 49 71 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 72 48 77 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 74 52 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-262300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

55 to 65 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 87 58 90 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 71 53 76 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 72 45 76 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 77 53 83 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 84 43 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-262300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke...haze near the crest.

Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke...haze near the crest.

Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke...haze near the crest.

Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Haze in the evening. Areas of

smoke through the night. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast winds around

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 90 at

5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

50 to 60 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 91 at

5000 feet...69 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

50 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 75 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 74 55 82 / 0 0 0

Kernville 88 57 95 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 89 60 96 / 0 0 0

Weldon 88 60 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-262300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, breezy. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Haze in the evening. Areas of

smoke through the night. Lows 57 to 67. Northeast winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90.

Northeast winds around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

56 to 66. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 81 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 73 58 83 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 78 50 85 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 81 46 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-262300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 91. East

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

59 to 69. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 81 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 72 54 79 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 79 44 85 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 82 64 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-262300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 97. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Windy. Lows

59 to 69. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 99. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Haze in the evening. Areas of

smoke through the night. Lows 62 to 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 98.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

59 to 69. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 90 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 95 64 97 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 96 61 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-262300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph below the passes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 98.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

56 to 66. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 89 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 90 66 92 / 0 0 0

California City 93 54 96 / 0 0 0

Mojave 91 61 94 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 93 56 96 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 93 55 96 / 0 0 0

