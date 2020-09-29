CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020

916 FPUS56 KHNX 290701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-292300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 94 to 100. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 100. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 67 to 73.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds

in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 66 to

74. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 61 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 98 69 97 / 0 0 0

Avenal 98 70 96 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 97 70 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-292300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 94 to

99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 68.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in

the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to

68. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows 54 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 98 66 98 / 0 0 0

Mendota 97 64 96 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 97 63 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-292300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

94 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 93 to

98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 67.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to

66. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 88 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 95 62 95 / 0 0 0

Merced 96 63 95 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 96 61 95 / 0 0 0

Madera 96 61 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-292300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 95 to

100. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 69.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds

in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 62 to

68. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs 90 to

97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 99 67 97 / 0 0 0

Five Points 99 65 97 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 98 65 96 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 98 70 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-292300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. West winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 92 to

97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 65.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to

64. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Highs 88 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 95 62 94 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 96 63 94 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 96 65 94 / 0 0 0

Hanford 96 64 94 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 97 65 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-292300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 69.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 61 to

69. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs 89 to

96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 96 68 94 / 0 0 0

Clovis 97 68 95 / 0 0 0

Fresno 97 67 95 / 0 0 0

Sanger 97 64 95 / 0 0 0

Reedley 97 64 94 / 0 0 0

Selma 97 65 94 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 97 63 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-292300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 62 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 91 to

96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 68. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 60 to

68. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs 88 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 96 63 94 / 0 0 0

Visalia 96 62 94 / 0 0 0

Exeter 96 65 94 / 0 0 0

Tulare 96 64 94 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 96 65 94 / 0 0 0

Porterville 97 68 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-292300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 93 to

98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 67. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 61 to

66. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs 89 to

96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 96 63 94 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 98 65 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-292300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 94 to

99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 67. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 61 to

67. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs 90 to

97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 98 63 96 / 0 0 0

Wasco 98 63 96 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 99 65 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-292300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to 71. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 92 to

97. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 70. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 62 to

70. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs 89 to

96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 98 65 95 / 0 0 0

McFarland 98 64 95 / 0 0 0

Shafter 98 65 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-292300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 92 to

97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 71.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 64 to

72. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs 90 to

96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 96 74 94 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 98 70 95 / 0 0 0

Arvin 98 68 96 / 0 0 0

Lamont 98 67 96 / 0 0 0

Mettler 96 68 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-292300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 83 to

93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 91 65 91 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 93 56 94 / 0 0 0

Auberry 91 71 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-292300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 88 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 86 to

96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 63 to

71. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs 84 to

94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 98 67 96 / 0 0 0

Springville 93 67 90 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 95 70 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-292300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 86 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, haze in the morning. Areas of

smoke. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...

69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to

64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 87 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 85 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 87 62 88 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 72 33 73 / 0 0 0

Wawona 87 54 89 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 74 48 74 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 87 57 87 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 89 62 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-292300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 85 at

5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...

71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to

64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 85 at

5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 84 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...

65 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 72 51 72 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 78 51 78 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 77 54 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-292300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to

64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 89 60 89 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 77 55 77 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 75 46 75 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 83 55 83 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 89 45 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-292300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 85 to

90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...

72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 83 to

89 at 5000 feet...69 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 82 58 81 / 0 0 0

Kernville 94 60 94 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 96 63 96 / 0 0 0

Weldon 93 63 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-292300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 80 to

90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 84 63 82 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 86 56 86 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 89 51 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-292300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 79 to

89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 81 60 80 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 87 50 86 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 93 70 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-292300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

87 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 95 65 98 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 95 62 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-292300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 90 69 92 / 0 0 0

California City 94 58 97 / 0 0 0

Mojave 93 65 95 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 95 58 97 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 95 58 97 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

