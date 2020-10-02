CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020

574 FPUS56 KHNX 020701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-022300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

95 to 101. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 66 to 72.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to

69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93. Lows

61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67.

Highs 82 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 99 67 96 / 0 0 0

Avenal 98 70 95 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 99 69 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-022300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 58 to 68.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 55 to

63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

62. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 81 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 99 66 95 / 0 0 0

Mendota 97 61 95 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 97 60 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-022300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

94 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 58 to 66.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 55 to

63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to

62. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 81 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 96 60 92 / 0 0 0

Merced 98 61 95 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 96 59 93 / 0 0 0

Madera 96 60 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-022300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 61 to 69.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to

65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

Highs 83 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 99 65 96 / 0 0 0

Five Points 98 62 96 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 98 63 95 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 99 68 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-022300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 99. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 59 to 64.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 57 to

62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 96 59 93 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 96 60 93 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 96 63 93 / 0 0 0

Hanford 98 61 95 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 96 63 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-022300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 68.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to

66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 96 66 93 / 0 0 0

Clovis 96 65 94 / 0 0 0

Fresno 96 64 94 / 0 0 0

Sanger 96 62 94 / 0 0 0

Reedley 96 62 93 / 0 0 0

Selma 96 63 93 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 96 60 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-022300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 93 to 98. South winds

up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 67.

North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to

65. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

56 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 96 61 93 / 0 0 0

Visalia 96 60 93 / 0 0 0

Exeter 96 62 93 / 0 0 0

Tulare 96 62 93 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 96 62 93 / 0 0 0

Porterville 96 66 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-022300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 99. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to

64. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 96 63 94 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 97 63 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-022300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 100. South

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 66.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to

64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 98 63 95 / 0 0 0

Wasco 97 62 95 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 98 65 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-022300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 70.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to

68. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

58 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 96 63 94 / 0 0 0

McFarland 97 63 95 / 0 0 0

Shafter 98 63 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-022300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 94 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 64 to 72.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 62 to

70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

60 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 96 74 93 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 97 70 95 / 0 0 0

Arvin 98 67 96 / 0 0 0

Lamont 98 66 95 / 0 0 0

Mettler 95 68 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-022300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to

69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 91 63 89 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 94 54 92 / 0 0 0

Auberry 90 70 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-022300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 62 to

70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 97 65 95 / 0 0 0

Springville 91 65 90 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 95 69 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-022300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

61 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 83 at

5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 89 61 88 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 75 32 74 / 0 0 0

Wawona 90 53 88 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 76 47 75 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 88 54 87 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 91 61 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-022300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 85 at

5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...69 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 54 to

64 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 80 at

5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 79 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 73 50 72 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 79 50 77 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 79 53 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-022300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to

84 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to

70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 90 60 90 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 78 55 77 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 76 44 76 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 84 55 83 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 90 43 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-022300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to

63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86 at

5000 feet...67 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 86 at

5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 82 59 82 / 0 0 0

Kernville 95 60 95 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 98 61 97 / 0 0 0

Weldon 95 63 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-022300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 56 to

66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 84 63 83 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 88 53 87 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 92 49 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-022300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to

68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 81 59 81 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 88 49 88 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 93 70 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-022300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 60 to 70.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to

67. Highs 87 to 96.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 99 66 99 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 100 60 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-022300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Breezy. Lows

57 to 67. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 94 69 94 / 0 0 0

California City 98 55 98 / 0 0 0

Mojave 97 63 96 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 99 56 98 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 99 57 98 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

