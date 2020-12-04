CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-041200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

37 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 66 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 43 65 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 45 63 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-041200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

frost. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 38 64 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 35 63 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 34 63 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-041200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost.

Lows 30 to 40. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

frost. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 32 63 31 64 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 34 63 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 32 62 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 32 63 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-041200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs around 62. Lows

34 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 61 to 69. Lows 33 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 37 65 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 34 64 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 34 64 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 39 65 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-041200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 32 to

37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

30 to 35. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 32 to 37. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 32 63 32 65 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 32 63 32 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 34 63 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 32 64 32 65 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 33 63 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-041200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 60 to 67. Lows 33 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 42 62 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 37 63 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 36 63 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 34 63 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 34 63 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 34 63 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 33 63 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-041200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 40. Light winds in the evening becoming south up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 32 to

38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 58 to 67. Lows 31 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 33 to 40. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 34 63 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 33 63 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 34 63 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 34 63 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 34 63 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 38 63 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-041200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost. Highs 60 to 68. Lows 33 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 32 63 32 65 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 32 63 32 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-041200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost. Highs 59 to 65. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

30 to 36. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

32 to 38. Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 32 65 32 67 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 32 64 32 66 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 35 66 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-041200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 33 to

41.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost. Highs 58 to 67. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 33 63 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 34 64 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 34 65 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-041200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 46. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 47 63 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 39 64 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 37 66 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 36 65 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 37 64 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-041200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 61 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 31 65 31 66 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 46 60 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-041200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Lows

36 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 39 66 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 39 61 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 44 65 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-041200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 59 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to

65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to

49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 63 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 15 51 14 49 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 32 63 33 62 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 27 48 27 47 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 34 61 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 41 64 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-041200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 60 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 30 50 31 49 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 31 53 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 34 55 34 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-041200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 37 66 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 36 53 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 25 54 25 53 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 35 60 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 19 64 20 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-041200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 66 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 54 38 54 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 33 67 33 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 33 67 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 37 65 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-041200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 57 41 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 27 58 29 59 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 23 63 24 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-041200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 57 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 24 60 27 61 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 42 62 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-041200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 31 63 32 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 27 63 28 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-041200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 34. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 38 59 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

California City 22 62 24 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 30 61 32 62 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 20 61 22 62 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 22 62 23 63 / 0 0 0 0

