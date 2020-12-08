CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-081200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

35 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 68 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 42 66 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 44 65 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-081200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

30 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 57 to 64. Lows 32 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 65 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 32 65 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 32 64 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-081200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 40. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 31 63 31 63 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 32 64 32 64 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 32 63 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 32 63 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-081200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 65 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 32 65 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 31 65 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 37 65 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-081200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 34. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

29 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 30 63 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 31 63 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 32 64 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 31 64 33 66 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 32 63 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-081200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

31 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 41 64 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 37 64 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 36 64 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 34 65 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 34 65 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 34 64 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 33 64 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-081200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

30 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

30 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 39. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 34 65 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 32 64 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 35 65 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 34 64 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 35 65 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 37 66 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-081200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 35. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 31 63 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 32 64 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-081200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 37. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

29 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 37. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 31 65 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 32 65 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 34 66 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-081200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds in the

evening becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

32 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 33 65 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 35 65 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 35 65 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-081200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

34 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 63. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 48 65 52 68 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 40 65 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 39 68 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 38 67 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 40 66 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-081200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Widespread frost. Lows

30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in

the morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs 51 to 59.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 64 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 32 70 33 68 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 47 64 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-081200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 62. Lows

34 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 40 70 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 40 65 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 44 68 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-081200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the

evening. Over higher elevations, east winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph...60 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 68 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 13 53 14 50 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 34 68 34 64 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 27 49 28 47 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 37 67 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 70 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-081200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...42 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 34 55 32 50 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 33 60 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 35 60 35 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-081200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 37 70 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 39 59 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 27 58 28 55 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 40 65 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 24 68 24 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-081200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet. Northeast

winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 42 59 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 40 72 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 45 72 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 47 70 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-081200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 59 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 38 62 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 34 67 32 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-081200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 42 55 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 30 59 31 63 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 43 65 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-081200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 67. Lows

30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 41 69 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 37 70 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-081200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 68. Lows

30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 64 49 65 / 0 0 0 0

California City 35 69 33 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 39 67 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 35 68 32 68 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 32 68 32 68 / 0 0 0 0

