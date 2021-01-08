CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021

473 FPUS56 KHNX 080801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-090000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds in the morning becoming northeast around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 39 60 / 0 0 0

Avenal 61 42 57 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 41 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-090000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to

41. Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Lows

36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 38 57 / 0 0 0

Mendota 61 37 56 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 37 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-090000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to

41. Highs 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. Lows

36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 36 55 / 0 0 0

Merced 61 37 55 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 36 54 / 0 0 0

Madera 59 37 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-090000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 40 58 / 0 0 0

Five Points 61 39 57 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 39 56 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 61 42 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-090000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Lows

35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 37 55 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 38 55 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 59 39 55 / 0 0 0

Hanford 59 37 55 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 58 37 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-090000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 40 54 / 0 0 0

Clovis 58 40 55 / 0 0 0

Fresno 58 40 55 / 0 0 0

Sanger 58 37 55 / 0 0 0

Reedley 57 37 55 / 0 0 0

Selma 58 39 54 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 58 38 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-090000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 35 to

40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 57 37 55 / 0 0 0

Visalia 58 36 55 / 0 0 0

Exeter 57 37 56 / 0 0 0

Tulare 57 37 55 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 57 36 56 / 0 0 0

Porterville 58 38 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-090000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67. Lows

33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 35 56 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 58 35 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-090000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67. Lows

31 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 36 58 / 0 0 0

Wasco 60 36 58 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 61 37 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-090000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 36 to

42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs 59 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 58 36 57 / 0 0 0

McFarland 59 37 57 / 0 0 0

Shafter 60 37 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-090000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 36 to

42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 58 46 56 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 60 40 58 / 0 0 0

Arvin 61 37 60 / 0 0 0

Lamont 61 37 59 / 0 0 0

Mettler 61 38 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-090000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

53 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 35 54 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 61 30 58 / 0 0 0

Auberry 56 39 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-090000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

53 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 60 38 60 / 0 0 0

Springville 54 37 55 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 58 42 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-090000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 37 56 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 43 9 44 / 0 0 0

Wawona 57 30 57 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 39 22 39 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 57 30 55 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 57 36 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-090000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 44 27 44 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 49 27 47 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 48 29 48 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-090000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 58 32 57 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 50 32 47 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 48 23 47 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 55 33 53 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 59 22 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-090000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 33 48 / 0 0 0

Kernville 63 34 62 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 37 62 / 0 0 0

Weldon 62 38 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-090000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 31 to

41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 54 37 51 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 56 31 53 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 60 27 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-090000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 36 52 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 27 55 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 58 38 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-090000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 63. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 66 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 64 37 61 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 64 34 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-090000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 61 43 57 / 0 0 0

California City 63 31 61 / 0 0 0

Mojave 63 36 59 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 63 31 61 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 64 30 61 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

