CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021

079 FPUS56 KHNX 150601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-151100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 65 to 73. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 61 to 68. Lows 40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 55 34 62 / 60 30 0 0

Avenal 42 54 36 59 / 60 40 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 42 52 37 59 / 80 20 0 0

CAZ180-151100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 62 to 69. Lows 39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 41 53 34 60 / 80 20 0 0

Mendota 41 55 33 61 / 90 50 0 0

Firebaugh 40 54 32 61 / 80 40 0 0

CAZ181-151100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 63 to 69. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 53 31 59 / 90 40 0 0

Merced 40 54 31 60 / 90 50 0 0

Chowchilla 40 52 31 59 / 90 60 0 0

Madera 41 52 33 59 / 90 70 20 0

CAZ182-151100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highs 53 to 58. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 69 to 74. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 64 to 70. Lows 39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 41 55 34 62 / 70 60 0 0

Five Points 41 56 33 62 / 80 60 0 0

NAS Lemoore 42 54 33 60 / 80 70 0 0

Kettleman City 43 55 36 60 / 60 60 0 0

CAZ183-151100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds in

the evening becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 69 to 74. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 63 to 69. Lows 39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 41 54 33 60 / 90 70 20 0

Caruthers 42 54 34 59 / 90 80 0 0

Lemoore 42 54 34 60 / 80 70 0 0

Hanford 43 54 34 61 / 90 80 0 0

Corcoran 42 53 33 59 / 90 80 20 0

CAZ184-151100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds in

the evening becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 67 to 72. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 40 49 34 55 / 90 90 0 0

Clovis 42 52 36 58 / 90 90 0 0

Fresno 42 52 36 59 / 90 90 0 0

Sanger 41 52 34 58 / 90 90 0 0

Reedley 41 52 34 58 / 90 90 0 0

Selma 42 53 35 59 / 90 90 20 0

Kingsburg 42 53 34 59 / 90 90 0 0

CAZ185-151100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds in

the evening becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Cooler. Highs

49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 40 52 34 58 / 90 90 0 0

Visalia 43 53 34 59 / 90 90 20 0

Exeter 41 51 34 58 / 80 90 20 0

Tulare 42 52 34 58 / 90 90 20 0

Lindsay 41 51 34 57 / 70 90 20 0

Porterville 41 51 36 57 / 70 90 30 0

CAZ186-151100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 41 53 32 59 / 80 80 0 0

Allensworth 41 53 33 59 / 80 80 0 0

CAZ187-151100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 41 55 33 60 / 50 50 0 0

Wasco 42 54 34 60 / 60 70 20 0

Buttonwillow 42 56 34 62 / 50 60 20 0

CAZ188-151100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 42 53 34 59 / 80 80 20 0

McFarland 42 53 34 59 / 60 80 20 0

Shafter 43 54 36 60 / 60 70 20 0

CAZ189-151100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 46 51 40 58 / 30 50 20 0

Bakersfield 44 53 39 59 / 50 80 20 0

Arvin 41 52 36 59 / 30 80 30 0

Lamont 42 52 37 59 / 40 80 30 0

Mettler 41 51 37 58 / 30 80 30 0

CAZ190-151100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 33 41 28 49 / 100 90 0 0

Oakhurst 31 44 24 53 / 100 90 0 0

Auberry 34 42 31 49 / 90 90 0 0

CAZ191-151100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of snow showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 39 to

49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 38 50 32 57 / 70 90 30 0

Springville 36 44 31 51 / 70 90 30 0

Tule River Reservation 38 46 34 54 / 60 90 30 0

CAZ192-151100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

Near the crest, partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 22 to 28 at

5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Highs 29 to

37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to 45 mph

in the morning. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

19 to 25 at 5000 feet...10 to 16 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

40 mph. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

30 to 39 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...15 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 54 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 44 to

50 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Colder. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 27 36 24 46 / 90 90 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 8 29 3 41 / 80 90 20 0

Wawona 23 38 20 48 / 90 90 0 0

Devils Postpile 17 24 13 35 / 70 90 30 0

Bass Lake 28 39 23 48 / 90 90 20 0

Hetch Hetchy 29 39 26 49 / 90 90 0 0

CAZ193-151100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Near the crest, partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers after

midnight. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening. Snow showers after midnight. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...15 to

20 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings near zero.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Highs 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the

morning, Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

around 7 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Lows 19 to 26 at

5000 feet...8 to 14 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 11 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...16 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight

chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to

40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 18 26 13 34 / 90 90 20 0

Shaver Lake 21 31 16 39 / 90 100 20 0

Lake Wishon 21 31 15 40 / 80 90 30 0

CAZ194-151100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and chance of snow showers after midnight. Near

the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 23 to

30 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon, West winds 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches.

Highs 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

55 mph. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

up to 15 inches. Lows 19 to 25 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind chill readings around 11 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 25 43 18 52 / 60 90 30 0

Grant Grove 20 31 16 38 / 80 90 30 0

Lodgepole 17 31 11 39 / 70 90 30 0

Camp Nelson 27 36 20 43 / 60 90 40 0

Johnsondale 21 39 14 47 / 50 80 30 0

CAZ195-151100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Near the crest, snow showers after midnight.

Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows

24 to 31 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near the crest,

snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy,

colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

up to 4 inches. Lows 17 to 23 at 5000 feet...13 to 18 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph in

the evening decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 23 30 20 36 / 40 80 50 0

Kernville 35 44 28 53 / 30 70 30 0

Lake Isabella 36 44 32 51 / 30 70 30 0

Weldon 37 44 31 54 / 20 70 20 0

CAZ196-151100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 27 to

37. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers in the

morning. Chance of snow showers. Very windy. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 34 to

44. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 24 to 34.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy. Not

as cool. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 29 36 27 39 / 30 90 50 0

Tehachapi 32 38 27 43 / 20 80 40 0

Twin Oaks 30 42 25 47 / 20 70 30 0

CAZ197-151100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 28 36 23 42 / 30 70 40 0

Frazier Park 27 40 20 46 / 20 70 50 0

Grapevine 34 44 30 51 / 20 80 40 0

CAZ198-151100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Very windy. Cooler. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Very

windy. Colder. Lows 30 to 36. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 42 52 34 62 / 0 30 0 0

Ridgecrest 41 54 31 65 / 0 20 0 0

CAZ199-151100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows 36 to 44. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy, cooler.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 42 to

52. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening. Very windy. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 29 to 35.

West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

39 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 44 46 36 57 / 0 30 0 0

California City 39 49 31 59 / 0 50 0 0

Mojave 40 46 33 56 / 0 60 20 0

Edwards AFB 41 49 31 60 / 0 50 0 0

Rosamond 39 49 31 59 / 0 60 20 0

