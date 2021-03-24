CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

_____

377 FPUS56 KHNX 240601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-241100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 53. Highs 74 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 41 71 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 42 68 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 45 68 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-241100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

75 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 42 70 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 39 70 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 38 70 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-241100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

42 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 69 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 35 69 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 35 68 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 36 68 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-241100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

76 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 41 71 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 40 71 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 39 70 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 41 69 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-241100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

75 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 37 70 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 38 69 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 38 70 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 37 71 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 37 69 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-241100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

73 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 41 65 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 40 68 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 39 69 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 38 68 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 38 68 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 38 69 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 38 69 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-241100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

74 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 38 68 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 37 69 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 38 68 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 38 69 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 38 68 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 40 68 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-241100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

75 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 36 68 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 36 69 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-241100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds in

the evening becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

76 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 38 70 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 38 71 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 38 72 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-241100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 74 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 37 69 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 38 70 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 38 71 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-241100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 44. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. East winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

75 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 44 68 48 62 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 42 70 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 40 69 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 40 70 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 41 68 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-241100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 36 58 38 54 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 31 62 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 39 58 41 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-241100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 38 67 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 38 62 41 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 42 64 45 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-241100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...

14 to 20 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 90 mph. Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 55 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

around 7 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...

17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 42 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to

21 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 29 53 32 47 / 0 0 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 7 46 11 39 / 0 0 0 40

Wawona 26 57 30 51 / 0 0 0 20

Devils Postpile 14 40 19 33 / 0 0 0 40

Bass Lake 29 57 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 33 57 34 51 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ193-241100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...

13 to 19 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph. Wind chill readings around 14 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

around 9 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...

17 to 23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 20 41 23 37 / 0 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 22 48 25 43 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 20 46 24 42 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ194-241100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 41 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...

17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 23 57 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 25 46 27 42 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 17 45 21 40 / 0 0 0 20

Camp Nelson 28 52 32 47 / 20 0 0 0

Johnsondale 21 57 25 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-241100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...

20 to 25 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...

25 to 30 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to

43 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 33 at

5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...

49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...

53 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 28 47 30 41 / 20 0 0 0

Kernville 34 64 38 58 / 20 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 36 64 41 57 / 20 0 0 0

Weldon 36 63 40 57 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-241100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. West

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 33 52 37 46 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 31 56 35 49 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 29 60 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-241100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 30 51 35 47 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 26 56 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 36 62 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-241100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 38 to 44. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 71. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 68 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 72 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 43 70 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 41 71 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-241100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows 35 to 43. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 41. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. Highs 70 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 63 47 59 / 0 0 0 0

California City 38 68 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 38 66 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 39 68 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 36 68 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

