CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

878 FPUS56 KHNX 160601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-161100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 104. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 79. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 114. Lows

73 to 79.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 112. Lows

66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 103 75 110 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 69 101 79 109 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 65 100 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-161100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 108 to 113. Lows

68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 102 71 108 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 103 70 110 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 62 103 69 110 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-161100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 107 to 112. Lows

68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 99 67 106 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 60 101 67 108 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 101 67 108 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 61 101 69 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-161100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 110 to 115. Lows

71 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 106 to 114. Lows

66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 66 101 72 110 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 65 101 71 109 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 64 101 71 108 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 69 102 76 110 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-161100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

105 to 112.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 61 101 68 108 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 62 101 69 107 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 65 101 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 63 102 68 108 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 65 101 71 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-161100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 108 to 113. Lows

72 to 78.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105 to 112. Lows

68 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 65 101 74 107 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 67 102 74 108 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 67 102 74 108 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 63 101 71 108 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 63 101 71 107 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 65 101 72 107 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 101 70 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-161100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs

103 to 111.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 101 70 107 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 63 101 68 107 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 64 101 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 66 101 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 64 101 72 107 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 67 101 74 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-161100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Highs

105 to 112.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows 62 to

67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 99 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 65 101 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-161100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs

106 to 113.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 102 74 110 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 101 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 68 102 74 111 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-161100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. North winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Highs

103 to 111.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 65 101 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 65 101 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 65 101 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-161100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Highs

105 to 112.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 71 99 79 108 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 70 99 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 68 101 76 109 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 67 100 74 109 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 68 98 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-161100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

69 to 79.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 63 96 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 58 101 66 105 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 70 98 79 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-161100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Highs 97 to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

92 to 102.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 69 105 75 110 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 68 98 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 73 100 79 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-161100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 87 to 95 at

5000 feet...76 to 84 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph

over higher elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 97 at 5000 feet...78 to 86 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 96 at

5000 feet...76 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 58 103 65 106 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 43 83 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 58 98 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 55 81 59 82 / 0 0 0 20

Bass Lake 60 98 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 64 98 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-161100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 88 to 94 at

5000 feet...79 to 85 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 97 at 5000 feet...79 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 75 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 96 at 5000 feet...78 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...

67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 81 62 82 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 53 88 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 59 87 64 87 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ194-161100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 97 at 5000 feet...

79 to 89 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 98 at 5000 feet...79 to 89 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 75 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96 at

5000 feet...77 to 87 at 8000 feet. Lows 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

75 to 85 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 63 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 20

Grant Grove 61 86 67 87 / 0 0 0 20

Lodgepole 55 87 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 64 94 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 56 100 60 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-161100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101 at 5000 feet...

83 to 89 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...63 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101 at 5000 feet...83 to

89 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

62 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 99 at

5000 feet...81 to 87 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 98 at 5000 feet...

76 to 86 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63 at

5000 feet...54 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...

71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 62 90 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 69 107 74 107 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 72 106 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 71 106 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-161100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 79. West winds

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 90 69 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 95 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 58 98 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-161100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

68 to 78.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 89 66 90 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 96 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 68 96 75 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-161100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 74 to 82. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 115. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 114. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 114. Lows

78 to 84.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 102 to 112. Lows

73 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 77.

Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 81 114 84 112 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 76 114 79 113 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-161100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 68 to 78. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 104 to 114. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 71 to 81. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 83. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 112. Lows

73 to 83.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 110. Lows

69 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 78 108 80 106 / 0 0 0 0

California City 68 112 73 111 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 74 110 79 108 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 69 112 72 110 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 70 111 73 109 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

