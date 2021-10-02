CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 89 67 90 / 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 91 60 92 / 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 89 54 90 / 0 0 0

Merced 92 54 93 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 91 53 91 / 0 0 0

Madera 91 53 91 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 91 54 92 / 0 0 0

Mendota 92 55 93 / 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 91 54 91 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 91 54 91 / 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 91 62 92 / 0 0 0

Avenal 91 66 92 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 60. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 93 59 94 / 0 0 0

Five Points 93 56 94 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 92 56 92 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 92 62 93 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 56. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 90 56 91 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 90 54 91 / 0 0 0

Sanger 90 55 91 / 0 0 0

Kerman 91 52 91 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 91 53 91 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 93.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 91 60 91 / 0 0 0

Fresno 91 59 91 / 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 64. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 89 54 90 / 0 0 0

Merced 92 54 93 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 91 53 91 / 0 0 0

Madera 91 53 91 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 60. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 92 59 93 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 92 57 93 / 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 58. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 90 54 90 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 91 54 91 / 0 0 0

Wasco 91 56 91 / 0 0 0

Delano 90 57 90 / 0 0 0

McFarland 91 57 91 / 0 0 0

Shafter 91 57 92 / 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to 57.

North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 57. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 91 56 91 / 0 0 0

Hanford 92 54 93 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 91 55 91 / 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 53 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 58. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 90 55 91 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 90 54 90 / 0 0 0

Visalia 91 53 91 / 0 0 0

Exeter 89 57 90 / 0 0 0

Tulare 90 56 90 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 89 57 90 / 0 0 0

Porterville 89 59 90 / 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 65. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 90 67 91 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 57 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64.

Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 91 64 91 / 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 55 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 89 57 89 / 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 92 61 92 / 0 0 0

Lamont 91 59 92 / 0 0 0

Mettler 90 62 90 / 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 91. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 84 59 86 / 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 88 49 89 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 83 50 84 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 62. Highs 74 to 82.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 75. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 89 61 91 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 91 59 91 / 0 0 0

Springville 85 60 86 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 88 67 89 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 84 64 85 / 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 85 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 62 to 67.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 75 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 77 52 78 / 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Near the crest,

haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 33 at

8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 66 25 67 / 0 0 0

Wawona 83 49 83 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 84 56 85 / 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

Light winds in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 90 44 91 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 73 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to 61.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows 37 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 51 to 61.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 67 41 67 / 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 74 at

5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 65 46 67 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 73 46 73 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 70 46 72 / 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs around

77 at 5000 feet...61 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows around 51 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52 at 5000 feet...39 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 at 5000 feet...61 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...

55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Colder. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...26 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 81 54 82 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs 73 to

78 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 60 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 70 52 71 / 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs 71 to 76 at

5000 feet...57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze in the evening.

Near the crest, haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

52 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to

71 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 53 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 67 40 68 / 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 81 39 82 / 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs 81 to 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to 61.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 73 52 74 / 0 0 0

Kernville 87 53 89 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 88 56 89 / 0 0 0

Weldon 86 56 88 / 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 50 to 60.

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 77 58 78 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 79 48 81 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 83 48 84 / 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 67. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 48 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 51. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 88 66 88 / 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 75 56 76 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 80 44 82 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87.

Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 88 61 91 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 88 57 91 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 86 59 87 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 83 64 85 / 0 0 0

California City 87 55 89 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 87 53 89 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 88 55 90 / 0 0 0

