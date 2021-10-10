CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 9, 2021

_____

860 FPUS56 KHNX 100601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Columbus Day.

CAZ300-101100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 81. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

56. Highs 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows 52 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

77 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 54 76 54 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-101100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds around

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 48 78 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-101100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 75 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 45 77 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 43 76 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 43 75 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 43 78 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 45 78 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-101100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

46. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 44 76 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 43 76 46 67 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ304-101100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 44 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 50 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 51 77 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 54 76 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-101100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 43 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs

81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 78 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 46 78 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 46 77 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 51 78 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-101100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 46 74 48 65 / 0 0 0 20

Kingsburg 43 74 45 65 / 0 0 0 20

Sanger 44 74 45 65 / 0 0 0 20

Kerman 43 76 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 44 75 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-101100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 48 75 50 66 / 0 0 0 20

Fresno 48 75 50 66 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ308-101100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 44 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 49 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 75 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 45 77 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 43 76 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 43 75 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-101100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 38 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 43 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 46 76 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 46 76 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-101100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 41 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 43 75 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 43 75 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 44 75 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 46 74 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 46 75 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 46 75 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-101100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 40 to

45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 46 76 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 44 77 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 45 75 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-101100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 42. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 41 to

48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 44 73 45 65 / 0 0 0 20

Dinuba 43 73 44 64 / 0 0 0 20

Visalia 44 75 47 66 / 0 0 0 20

Exeter 46 74 45 64 / 0 0 0 20

Tulare 46 74 47 65 / 0 0 0 20

Lindsay 46 73 45 63 / 0 0 0 20

Porterville 49 74 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-101100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 41 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 47 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 74 56 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-101100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 46.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 52 75 53 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-101100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 66. West winds around

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 44.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming west up to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 38 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 43 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs

77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 46 73 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-101100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. South winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 66. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 40 to 46.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 39 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 73. Lows

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 48 75 49 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 48 75 49 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 49 73 51 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-101100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening

shifting to the north around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 47 69 45 60 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ318-101100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

North winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 36 72 35 62 / 0 0 0 30

Bass Lake 38 67 36 56 / 0 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ319-101100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 65. West winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

49. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 72. Lows 47 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 73 48 65 / 0 0 0 20

Three Rivers 48 75 47 63 / 0 0 0 20

Springville 47 70 45 58 / 0 0 0 20

Tule River Reservation 54 73 52 61 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ320-101100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 42.

Northeast winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 43 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 52 68 50 58 / 0 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ321-101100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 45.

Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 42 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 48 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

76 to 81.

=

$$

CAZ322-101100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. West winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 41.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 42 to

52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 38 64 37 50 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ323-101100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

47 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, west

winds around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Chance of snow 40 percent. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 22 at 8000 feet.

Northeast winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 55 at

5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...

54 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 15 57 13 36 / 0 0 0 60

Wawona 36 69 34 56 / 0 0 0 30

Hetch Hetchy 44 70 41 56 / 0 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ324-101100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

47 to 57. South winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 24 to 34.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 33 76 30 61 / 0 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ325-101100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 26 to 36.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

65 to 75.

=

$$

CAZ326-101100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy,

colder. Chance of snow 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs 29 to 39. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 40 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 11 to 21. Wind chill readings

around 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 40. Lows

17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 47.

Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 29 57 28 37 / 0 0 0 60

=

$$

CAZ327-101100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, colder. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...

13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...

55 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 52 30 39 / 0 0 0 40

Shaver Lake 33 58 31 46 / 0 0 0 30

Lake Wishon 35 58 32 44 / 0 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ328-101100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 68 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...26 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy, colder. Chance of snow 60 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs around 54 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 26 at

5000 feet...11 to 20 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...19 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...

24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 63 at

5000 feet...47 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...

27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 at

5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs around 71 at 5000 feet...

55 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 43 70 41 57 / 0 0 0 50

=

$$

CAZ329-101100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

43 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

29 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 37 56 37 44 / 0 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ330-101100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Near the

crest, haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 27 to 32 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 38 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 28 56 26 43 / 0 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ331-101100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

23 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

55 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 28 68 25 54 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ332-101100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler. Highs 54 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 61. Lows 33 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

36 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 40 59 38 44 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 42 76 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 44 76 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 45 75 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-101100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 45 to 55. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Windy, colder. No snow accumulation. Lows 26 to 36.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 29 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

62 to 72.

=

$$

CAZ334-101100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 45 to 55. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 29 to 39.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 31 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 42 63 43 48 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 37 67 40 52 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 37 70 38 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-101100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 35 to 43.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 36 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 51 72 53 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-101100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 43.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 62 42 49 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 31 68 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-101100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 65 to 73. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

37 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 50 80 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 46 80 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-101100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 53 to 63. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning

increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the

evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 36 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 39 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 48 77 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-101100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 63 to 69. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Very windy. Colder. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 65. Lows 33 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 74 53 64 / 0 0 0 0

California City 43 78 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 43 78 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 43 79 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather