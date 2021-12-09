CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021 _____ 469 FPUS56 KHNX 090801 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. CAZ300-100000- West Side Mountains north of 198- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 52 to 57. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 37 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 55 38 52 \/ 50 0 0 = $$ CAZ301-100000- Los Banos - Dos Palos- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 53 to 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 48. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 41 to 46. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 34 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 56 36 52 \/ 50 0 0 = $$ CAZ302-100000- Merced - Madera - Mendota- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog and areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 52 to 57. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 46. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 41 to 46. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 33 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 54 34 51 \/ 60 0 0 Merced 56 36 52 \/ 70 0 0 Chowchilla 53 35 51 \/ 80 0 0 Madera 53 36 50 \/ 80 0 0 Firebaugh 56 34 52 \/ 70 0 0 Mendota 56 35 52 \/ 80 0 0 = $$ CAZ303-100000- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog and patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 52 to 57. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 42 to 47. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 41 to 46. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs around 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 34 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 53 36 51 \/ 80 0 0 Le Grand 53 36 51 \/ 80 0 0 = $$ CAZ304-100000- Coalinga - Avenal- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog through the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds in the morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 47. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 34 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 56 36 53 \/ 80 0 0 Avenal 56 38 52 \/ 80 0 0 = $$ CAZ305-100000- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 46. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 40 to 45. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 33 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 56 35 52 \/ 80 0 0 Five Points 56 35 52 \/ 80 0 0 NAS Lemoore 56 36 52 \/ 90 0 0 Kettleman City 56 37 52 \/ 80 0 0 = $$ CAZ306-100000- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog and patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 39 to 44. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 40 to 45. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 49 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 52 39 50 \/ 90 0 0 Kingsburg 52 38 50 \/ 90 0 0 Sanger 52 38 50 \/ 90 0 0 Kerman 54 34 51 \/ 80 0 0 Caruthers 53 36 51 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ307-100000- Fresno-Clovis- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog and patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 54. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 41 to 46. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 42 to 47. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 48 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 52 41 50 \/ 90 0 0 Fresno 53 41 51 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ308-100000- West Side Mountains South of 198- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 36. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 54 34 51 \/ 60 0 0 Merced 56 36 52 \/ 70 0 0 Chowchilla 53 35 51 \/ 80 0 0 Madera 53 36 50 \/ 80 0 0 = $$ CAZ309-100000- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog and patchy frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 32. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 43. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 46. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 51 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 56 36 52 \/ 90 0 0 Buttonwillow 55 38 53 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ310-100000- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the night. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 32. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 50 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 53 36 51 \/ 90 0 0 Allensworth 53 38 51 \/ 90 0 0 Wasco 53 39 52 \/ 90 0 0 Delano 52 39 51 \/ 90 0 0 McFarland 52 39 52 \/ 90 0 0 Shafter 52 41 52 \/ 90 20 0 = $$ CAZ311-100000- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog and patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 46. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 49 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 55 36 52 \/ 90 0 0 Hanford 55 38 52 \/ 90 0 0 Corcoran 54 38 51 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ312-100000- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the night. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 46. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 51 38 50 \/ 90 0 0 Dinuba 51 38 50 \/ 90 0 0 Visalia 53 39 51 \/ 100 0 0 Exeter 51 40 51 \/ 100 0 0 Tulare 52 40 51 \/ 100 0 0 Lindsay 51 39 51 \/ 100 0 0 Porterville 51 41 51 \/ 100 0 0 = $$ CAZ313-100000- Buena Vista- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 41 to 46. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 50 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 52 43 51 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ314-100000- Bakersfield- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 42. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 39 to 45. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 61. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 49. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 50 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 51 43 52 \/ 90 20 0 = $$ CAZ315-100000- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 39 to 44. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 48 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 35 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 51 40 51 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ316-100000- South End San Joaquin Valley- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 38 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 41. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 39 to 45. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 50 39 52 \/ 90 20 0 Lamont 51 41 52 \/ 90 20 0 Mettler 50 39 51 \/ 90 20 0 = $$ CAZ317-100000- Mariposa Madera Foothills- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 46 to 52. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog and dense freezing fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 50 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 46. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 39 to 45. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 43 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 46 32 47 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ318-100000- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning. Areas of fog and dense freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs 39 to 49. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 33. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing fog in the morning. Highs 40 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 44 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 42. .MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Highs 39 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely and chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 37 to 47. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 23 to 33. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 48 24 50 \/ 90 0 0 Bass Lake 45 23 47 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ319-100000- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 46 to 51. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 35 to 41. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 51. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 46. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 48 to 54. Lows 40 to 46. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 50 39 49 \/ 90 0 0 Three Rivers 50 35 51 \/ 90 0 0 Springville 45 35 46 \/ 90 0 0 Tule River Reservation 49 40 51 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ320-100000- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog and dense freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 38 to 48. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Widespread dense freezing fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 49. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43. .TUESDAY...Snow. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 45. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 45 35 46 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ321-100000- South End Sierra Foothills- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Cooler. Highs 46 to 51. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 38 to 43. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 40 to 46. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows 34 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 43 to 48. = $$ CAZ322-100000- South End of the Lower Sierra- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 47. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense freezing fog and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 40 to 48. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 36 to 44. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 43 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely and snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows 28 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 43. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 40 24 44 \/ 90 20 0 = $$ CAZ323-100000- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of freezing fog. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Highs 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, patchy fog in the evening. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy fog in the evening. Widespread dense freezing fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...11 to 18 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense freezing fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 32 at 5000 feet...16 to 23 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet... 18 to 25 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet... 26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...11 to 18 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Highs 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 35 3 36 \/ 90 0 0 Wawona 44 21 47 \/ 90 0 0 Hetch Hetchy 45 25 48 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ324-100000- Yosemite Valley- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 49. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Lows 26 to 36. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 33 to 43. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 46 23 49 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ325-100000- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning. Areas of fog and dense freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the night. Widespread dense freezing fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing fog in the morning. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds in the evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 40. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain. Lows 30 to 38. .TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 34 to 44. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. = $$ CAZ326-100000- Upper San Joaquin River- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow in the morning. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Areas of freezing fog. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Near the crest, areas of fog in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Highs 23 to 33. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Lows 9 to 19. Wind chill readings around 2 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 35. Wind chill readings around 1 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to 36. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 28. .MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 32. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, breezy. Lows 16 to 26. .TUESDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs 20 to 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows 7 to 17. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 20 to 30. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 30 14 33 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ327-100000- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of freezing fog through the day. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of dense freezing fog through the night. Colder. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense freezing fog in the morning. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet... 20 to 25 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet... 21 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 17 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 31 16 33 \/ 90 0 0 Shaver Lake 36 20 39 \/ 90 0 0 Lake Wishon 36 19 39 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ328-100000- Kings Canyon NP- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow in the morning. Near the crest, areas of freezing fog in the morning. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of dense freezing fog through the day. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Highs around 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. No snow accumulation. Lows around 26 at 5000 feet...13 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...17 to 24 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet... 20 to 28 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...22 to 29 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Highs around 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow, breezy. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs around 41 at 5000 feet... 27 to 33 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 60 percent. Lows around 23 at 5000 feet...10 to 18 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs around 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 46 23 49 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ329-100000- Grant Grove Area- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of freezing fog through the day. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 25 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet... 19 to 29 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 29 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet... 26 to 33 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...12 to 21 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 37 25 37 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ330-100000- Sequoia NP- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon, Areas of fog and freezing fog through the day, Rain in the morning. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon, Areas of freezing fog through the day. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet... 18 to 28 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, breezy. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet... 18 to 26 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 60 percent. Lows 24 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 36 14 38 \/ 90 20 0 = $$ CAZ331-100000- South End of the Upper Sierra- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of fog and dense freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 53 at 5000 feet... 37 to 43 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet... 28 to 33 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 60 percent. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 43 15 47 \/ 90 20 0 = $$ CAZ332-100000- Kern River Valley- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Breezy, cooler. Highs 44 to 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 28 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 54. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 52 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 41. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 41. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 43 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 23 to 33. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs 41 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 36 28 39 \/ 90 30 0 Kernville 49 29 53 \/ 90 0 0 Lake Isabella 49 33 54 \/ 90 0 0 Weldon 49 33 53 \/ 80 0 0 = $$ CAZ333-100000- Piute Walker Basin- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 44 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42. .MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 36 to 46. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 24 to 34. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42. = $$ CAZ334-100000- Tehachapi- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 39 to 47. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Areas of dense freezing fog in the evening. Patchy dense fog through the night. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 49. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 45 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 33 to 43. .MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 40 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely and chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 39 to 47. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 27 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs 33 to 43. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 41 34 44 \/ 90 20 0 Tehachapi 43 29 46 \/ 90 20 0 Twin Oaks 44 32 49 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ335-100000- Grapevine- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above 4000 feet. Highs 41 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 54. East winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 47 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 43 to 51. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 36 to 43. Highs 41 to 47. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs 36 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 46 36 48 \/ 90 0 0 = $$ CAZ336-100000- Frazier Mountain Communities- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 39 to 49. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy fog in the evening. Widespread dense freezing fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 49. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 45 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 44. .MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 42 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 39 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs 35 to 45. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 40 29 44 \/ 90 0 0 Frazier Park 43 23 46 \/ 90 20 0 = $$ CAZ337-100000- Indian Wells Valley- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Windy. Highs 50 to 59. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds in the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 54 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 41. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 50 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 49 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 27 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 56 35 55 \/ 50 0 0 Ridgecrest 58 32 56 \/ 40 0 0 = $$ CAZ338-100000- Mojave Desert Slopes- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog and dense freezing fog in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 48 to 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 37 to 45. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 42 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 29 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs 38 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 51 35 53 \/ 70 0 0 = $$ CAZ339-100000- Mojave Desert- 1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Windy, cooler. Highs 50 to 56. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 54 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 50 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs 46 to 52. weather.gov\/hanford