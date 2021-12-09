CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

_____

469 FPUS56 KHNX 090801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ300-100000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 37 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 55 38 52 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-100000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread

dense fog and areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to

39. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 36 52 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-100000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog through

the day. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread dense fog and areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost

in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to

53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 34 51 / 60 0 0

Merced 56 36 52 / 70 0 0

Chowchilla 53 35 51 / 80 0 0

Madera 53 36 50 / 80 0 0

Firebaugh 56 34 52 / 70 0 0

Mendota 56 35 52 / 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-100000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day.

Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread dense fog and patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in

the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 38. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs around

49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 53 36 51 / 80 0 0

Le Grand 53 36 51 / 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-100000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog through the night.

Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds in the morning becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 56 36 53 / 80 0 0

Avenal 56 38 52 / 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-100000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread

dense fog and areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to

39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 34.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 56 35 52 / 80 0 0

Five Points 56 35 52 / 80 0 0

NAS Lemoore 56 36 52 / 90 0 0

Kettleman City 56 37 52 / 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-100000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread dense fog and patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost

in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening,

then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 52 39 50 / 90 0 0

Kingsburg 52 38 50 / 90 0 0

Sanger 52 38 50 / 90 0 0

Kerman 54 34 51 / 80 0 0

Caruthers 53 36 51 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-100000-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog and

patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in the morning.

Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 38. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs around 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 52 41 50 / 90 0 0

Fresno 53 41 51 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-100000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 34 51 / 60 0 0

Merced 56 36 52 / 70 0 0

Chowchilla 53 35 51 / 80 0 0

Madera 53 36 50 / 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-100000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread dense fog and patchy frost after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog and areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy frost in the

evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 32.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 51 to

56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 56 36 52 / 90 0 0

Buttonwillow 55 38 53 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-100000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day.

Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the night.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy frost in the

evening, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 32. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 36 51 / 90 0 0

Allensworth 53 38 51 / 90 0 0

Wasco 53 39 52 / 90 0 0

Delano 52 39 51 / 90 0 0

McFarland 52 39 52 / 90 0 0

Shafter 52 41 52 / 90 20 0

=

$$

CAZ311-100000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread dense fog and patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog and areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 55 36 52 / 90 0 0

Hanford 55 38 52 / 90 0 0

Corcoran 54 38 51 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-100000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the night.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in the morning.

Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 37. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 51 38 50 / 90 0 0

Dinuba 51 38 50 / 90 0 0

Visalia 53 39 51 / 100 0 0

Exeter 51 40 51 / 100 0 0

Tulare 52 40 51 / 100 0 0

Lindsay 51 39 51 / 100 0 0

Porterville 51 41 51 / 100 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-100000-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 39 to 44. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 43 51 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-100000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy frost in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 39. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 35 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 51 43 52 / 90 20 0

=

$$

CAZ315-100000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 39 to 44. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 51 40 51 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-100000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 38 to 43. South winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 50 39 52 / 90 20 0

Lamont 51 41 52 / 90 20 0

Mettler 50 39 51 / 90 20 0

=

$$

CAZ317-100000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 46 to 52. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread dense fog and dense freezing fog after midnight.

Colder. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing

fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 43 to

49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 32 47 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-100000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning. Areas of fog and dense

freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs 39 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy

fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing fog

after midnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing fog in

the morning. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely and

chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain.

Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 48 24 50 / 90 0 0

Bass Lake 45 23 47 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-100000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 46 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Colder.

Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 48 to 54. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 39 49 / 90 0 0

Three Rivers 50 35 51 / 90 0 0

Springville 45 35 46 / 90 0 0

Tule River Reservation 49 40 51 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-100000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Areas of fog and dense freezing fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 7 inches. Highs 38 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Widespread dense freezing

fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing

fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 45 35 46 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-100000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Cooler. Highs 46 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 43 to 48.

=

$$

CAZ322-100000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 47.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense freezing fog and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

40 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows 28 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 40 24 44 / 90 20 0

=

$$

CAZ323-100000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of freezing fog.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Highs 36 to 43 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, patchy fog in the

evening. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy fog in the

evening. Widespread dense freezing fog after midnight. Colder.

Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...11 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 32 at 5000 feet...16 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...

18 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Lows

27 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...11 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent. Highs 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 35 3 36 / 90 0 0

Wawona 44 21 47 / 90 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 45 25 48 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-100000-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Highs 35 to 45. Light

winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 23 49 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-100000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning. Areas of fog and dense

freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the night.

Widespread dense freezing fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to

31. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing fog in

the morning. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain. Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

=

$$

CAZ326-100000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow in the

morning. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Areas of freezing fog. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Near the crest, areas of fog in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Highs 23 to

33.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Lows

9 to 19. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 35. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to

36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Highs 22 to 32.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, breezy. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 7 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

20 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 30 14 33 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-100000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of freezing

fog through the day. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 11 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

13 inches. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of

dense freezing fog through the night. Colder. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...

21 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

34 to 39 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 31 16 33 / 90 0 0

Shaver Lake 36 20 39 / 90 0 0

Lake Wishon 36 19 39 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-100000-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow in the

morning. Near the crest, areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the morning. Areas of dense fog in the

morning. Areas of dense freezing fog through the day. Chance of

snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Highs around 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings near zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. No snow

accumulation. Lows around 26 at 5000 feet...13 to 20 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...17 to

24 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...22 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow, breezy. Lows around 33 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs around 41 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 60 percent. Lows around

23 at 5000 feet...10 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 23 49 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-100000-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of freezing fog

through the day. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Highs

37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Lows

27 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Lows around 35 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

26 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...12 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

35 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 37 25 37 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-100000-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow and rain

in the morning, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow in

the afternoon, Areas of fog and freezing fog through the day,

Rain in the morning. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Near the

crest, snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon, Areas of freezing fog through

the day. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,

west winds around 25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, breezy. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 60 percent. Lows 24 to

29 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

33 to 38 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 36 14 38 / 90 20 0

=

$$

CAZ331-100000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of fog and dense

freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Windy. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 21 to

31 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...

37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 60 percent. Lows 19 to

29 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

34 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 43 15 47 / 90 20 0

=

$$

CAZ332-100000-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day.

Breezy, cooler. Highs 44 to 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 28 to 36.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

46 to 54. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 28 39 / 90 30 0

Kernville 49 29 53 / 90 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 33 54 / 90 0 0

Weldon 49 33 53 / 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-100000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then chance of

snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog in

the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 36 to

46. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Colder. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 24 to

34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 42.

=

$$

CAZ334-100000-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 39 to 47. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Areas of dense freezing fog in the evening. Patchy

dense fog through the night. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely and

chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 41 34 44 / 90 20 0

Tehachapi 43 29 46 / 90 20 0

Twin Oaks 44 32 49 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-100000-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Cooler. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

above 4000 feet. Highs 41 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 54. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 43 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows

36 to 43. Highs 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 46 36 48 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-100000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Areas

of dense freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog through the day.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs

39 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog and patchy fog in the

evening. Widespread dense freezing fog after midnight. Colder.

Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 40 29 44 / 90 0 0

Frazier Park 43 23 46 / 90 20 0

=

$$

CAZ337-100000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Windy. Highs 50 to 59. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 50 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 56 35 55 / 50 0 0

Ridgecrest 58 32 56 / 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-100000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of dense fog

in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 43 to 53. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog and dense freezing

fog in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 51 35 53 / 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-100000-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Windy, cooler. Highs 50 to

56. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 29 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 51 39 51 / 50 0 0

California City 53 31 54 / 70 0 0

Edwards AFB 53 31 54 / 60 0 0

Rosamond 53 31 54 / 80 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather