Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-201200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

46 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 48 to 53.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 37 50 42 55 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ301-201200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 61. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Highs 54 to 59. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

60 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 33 49 38 56 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ302-201200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the evening. Widespread frost,

dense fog and dense freezing fog after midnight. Lows 29 to 34.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 58. Lows 45 to

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 36 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 32 50 37 55 / 0 0 0 50

Merced 32 53 37 56 / 0 0 0 40

Chowchilla 31 53 37 57 / 0 0 0 30

Madera 32 53 38 58 / 0 0 0 30

Firebaugh 29 52 36 58 / 0 0 0 30

Mendota 30 52 37 59 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ303-201200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog

after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds in the evening becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 46 to

51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 45 to 52. Lows 38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 32 53 39 57 / 0 0 0 40

Le Grand 33 53 39 58 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ304-201200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Light winds in the evening becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 47 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 37 55 40 59 / 0 0 0 20

Avenal 37 55 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-201200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Patchy

dense fog through the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 48 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 33 53 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 30 53 37 59 / 0 0 0 20

NAS Lemoore 30 53 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 34 53 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-201200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the evening, then widespread

frost, dense fog and dense freezing fog after midnight. Lows

29 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 53 to

58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 33 53 38 57 / 0 0 0 20

Kingsburg 33 52 38 57 / 0 0 0 20

Sanger 33 53 39 58 / 0 0 0 20

Kerman 30 53 37 58 / 0 0 0 20

Caruthers 31 52 37 57 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ307-201200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread

dense fog and areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 52 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

60 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 35 54 42 58 / 0 0 0 20

Fresno 35 53 41 58 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ308-201200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 39. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs around 55. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 63. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 48 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 32 50 37 55 / 0 0 0 50

Merced 32 53 37 56 / 0 0 0 40

Chowchilla 31 53 37 57 / 0 0 0 30

Madera 32 53 38 58 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ309-201200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Patchy

dense fog through the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 30 54 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 31 55 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-201200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog and frost in the

evening, then widespread dense fog and areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lows 44 to 49. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 47 to 55. Lows 36 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 28 52 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 30 53 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 31 54 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 32 53 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 32 54 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 33 55 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-201200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Widespread dense fog through

the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 53 to

58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 35 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 46 to 53. Lows 36 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 30 53 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 31 53 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 30 52 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-201200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog through the night.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 52 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

60 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 32 53 39 58 / 0 0 0 20

Dinuba 33 53 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 33 53 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 35 53 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 32 52 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 34 54 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 36 55 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-201200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog and frost after

midnight. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 39 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 40 55 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-201200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lows 47 to 52. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 36 55 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-201200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lows 47 to 52. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 46 to 53. Lows 39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 33 54 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-201200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 41. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lows 47 to 52. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 34 55 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 33 55 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 34 55 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-201200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds in the evening becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 56. Lows 44 to

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 35 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 40 to 48. Lows 35 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 34 51 40 55 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ318-201200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Rain likely in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 27 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 29 55 34 58 / 0 0 0 30

Bass Lake 29 52 33 53 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ319-201200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 57. Lows 45 to

51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

60 percent. Highs 43 to 49. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 37 53 42 58 / 0 0 0 20

Three Rivers 37 58 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 35 53 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 42 57 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-201200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 38 to

48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Rain likely in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 38 52 43 55 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ321-201200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lows 48 to 53. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 44 to 51. Lows 38 to 43.

CAZ322-201200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 46 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 44 to

52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 31 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 31 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 32 52 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-201200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow and rain

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Windy. Highs

42 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 22 to

31 at 5000 feet...14 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Lows

23 to 31 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Snow likely. Breezy. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Highs 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 27 at

8000 feet. Lows 22 to 28 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 11 38 13 39 / 0 0 0 30

Wawona 29 50 32 51 / 0 0 0 30

Hetch Hetchy 33 52 36 52 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ324-201200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds in

the evening becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds in the

morning becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. No snow accumulation. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. No snow

accumulation. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds in the evening becoming

south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 24 to 34.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 31 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 31 51 34 52 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ325-201200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. No snow

accumulation. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of snow in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. No

snow accumulation. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds in the evening

becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 25 to 35.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 60 percent. Highs 29 to 39.

CAZ326-201200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow and

rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows

20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Breezy. Highs

27 to 37. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows

12 to 22.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 17 to 27. Lows 12 to 22.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Snow likely. Breezy. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Highs 16 to 26. Lows 10 to 20.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 20 35 22 35 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ327-201200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow and

rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Highs 42 to 49 at

5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 28 to

35 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet. Lows

28 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow

70 percent. Highs 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 60 percent. Highs 30 to

36 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 23 39 26 38 / 0 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 26 45 29 46 / 0 0 0 20

Lake Wishon 24 44 27 45 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ328-201200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...19 to

26 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48 at 5000 feet...36 to

43 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34 at 5000 feet...

20 to 29 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

around 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...

22 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Snow, windy. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...

24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows

around 26 at 5000 feet...14 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Breezy. Highs around 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet. Lows around 27 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Breezy. Chance

of snow 60 percent. Highs around 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 30 at

8000 feet. Lows around 25 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs around 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 30 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 28 53 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-201200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet. Lows

29 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow

60 percent. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

31 to 36 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 32 46 34 47 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-201200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance

of snow in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs

41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Breezy. Lows 36 to

41 at 5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows

26 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Breezy. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Breezy. Chance

of snow 60 percent. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 21 45 24 45 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-201200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Chance of snow.

Breezy, colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 24 to

34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

34 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 19 53 24 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-201200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds in the evening

becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 52 to 58. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 48. Lows 29 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 33 45 37 48 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 32 58 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 31 57 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 35 57 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-201200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with snow likely in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 41 to

51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow and rain. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 27 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 32 to 42.

CAZ334-201200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain and snow. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 30 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 50 39 53 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 28 50 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 35 53 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-201200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 47 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 47. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 38 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 36 55 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-201200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 52 39 53 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 28 53 29 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-201200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

47 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 46 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 30 53 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 25 54 31 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-201200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

32 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 29 52 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-201200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds in the evening becoming

southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 47 to 54. Lows 33 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 38 52 42 54 / 0 0 0 0

California City 24 53 30 57 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 20 53 28 57 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 22 53 29 59 / 0 0 0 0

