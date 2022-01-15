CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022

_____

349 FPUS56 KHNX 150801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ300-160000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 58 45 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-160000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

45. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 42 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-160000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Lows

37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 39 59 / 0 0 0

Merced 58 39 61 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 39 60 / 0 0 0

Madera 58 39 60 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 58 39 61 / 0 0 0

Mendota 58 39 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-160000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs 57 to 62. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 59 40 60 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 59 40 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-160000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

46. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 59 45 63 / 0 0 0

Avenal 58 46 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-160000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

44. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 57 42 63 / 0 0 0

Five Points 58 41 62 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 57 39 61 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 56 42 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-160000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

37 to 42. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 58 39 61 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 57 39 61 / 0 0 0

Sanger 59 39 61 / 0 0 0

Kerman 58 39 61 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 57 39 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-160000-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 59 42 61 / 0 0 0

Fresno 59 42 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-160000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 39 59 / 0 0 0

Merced 58 39 61 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 39 60 / 0 0 0

Madera 58 39 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-160000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy dense fog in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

43. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 56 39 62 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 56 40 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-160000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the day. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight.

Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 54 37 61 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 55 37 61 / 0 0 0

Wasco 55 39 62 / 0 0 0

Delano 56 39 61 / 0 0 0

McFarland 56 39 62 / 0 0 0

Shafter 56 41 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-160000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning, then

areas of dense fog in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 36 to

41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

around 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 39 61 / 0 0 0

Hanford 57 39 61 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 56 38 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-160000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 59 40 61 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 59 40 61 / 0 0 0

Visalia 57 39 61 / 0 0 0

Exeter 59 42 62 / 0 0 0

Tulare 56 39 61 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 58 41 62 / 0 0 0

Porterville 59 42 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-160000-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

48. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 57 47 61 / 20 30 0

=

$$

CAZ314-160000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

46. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Lows

40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 58 43 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-160000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs 55 to 60. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

45. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 56 40 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-160000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

47. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 60 43 64 / 0 0 0

Lamont 59 42 64 / 0 0 0

Mettler 60 43 64 / 20 20 0

=

$$

CAZ317-160000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 42 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-160000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 63 37 63 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 60 36 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-160000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 55 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 59 43 61 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 63 42 64 / 0 0 0

Springville 57 41 59 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 47 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-160000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 59 44 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-160000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

47. Highs 57 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

=

$$

CAZ322-160000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

49 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 56 38 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-160000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 46 14 46 / 0 0 0

Wawona 59 35 58 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 61 39 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-160000-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 38 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-160000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

33 to 43.

=

$$

CAZ326-160000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41. Lows

19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

20 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 41 27 41 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-160000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 38 to 46 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...41 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...23 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 29 46 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 53 33 52 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 52 31 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-160000-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50 at 5000 feet...39 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...

24 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 51 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

35 at 5000 feet...20 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs around 50 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 57 33 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-160000-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 53 38 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-160000-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 49 26 48 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-160000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 58 26 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-160000-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Light

winds in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

56 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 40 53 / 0 0 0

Kernville 64 40 66 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 64 42 66 / 0 0 0

Weldon 63 44 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-160000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 51 to 61.

=

$$

CAZ334-160000-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 52 43 57 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 53 38 58 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 57 45 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-160000-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 47 to 56. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 46. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

51 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

Highs 52 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 55 41 59 / 20 20 0

=

$$

CAZ336-160000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 42 56 / 20 30 0

Frazier Park 48 34 57 / 20 30 0

=

$$

CAZ337-160000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. North

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 61 42 64 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 61 39 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-160000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 58 41 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-160000-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light

winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 47 61 / 0 0 0

California City 59 39 63 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 59 36 63 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 37 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

