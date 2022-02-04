CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022

621 FPUS56 KHNX 040701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-041200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 39 62 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-041200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 36 63 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-041200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

34 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 64 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 64 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 33 64 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 34 64 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 32 65 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 33 65 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-041200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

36 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 34 63 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 34 64 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-041200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 75. Lows

40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 39 64 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 40 64 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-041200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

35 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 65 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 34 65 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 34 65 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 36 64 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-041200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

33 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 34 64 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 34 64 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 35 64 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 33 64 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 34 64 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-041200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 72. Lows

36 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 37 64 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 36 64 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-041200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 64 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 64 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 33 64 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 34 64 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-041200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 75. Lows

35 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 33 64 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 33 66 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-041200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 35. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

34 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 30 64 31 61 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 31 64 31 61 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 34 64 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 34 64 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 34 64 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 35 65 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-041200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

Highs 65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 32 64 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 33 65 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 32 64 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-041200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 72. Lows

36 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 35 64 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 36 63 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 34 64 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 37 63 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 34 63 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 36 63 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 38 63 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-041200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

43 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 44 63 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-041200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 39 65 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-041200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 36 63 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-041200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds in

the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

42 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 39 66 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 38 66 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 41 65 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-041200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 38 58 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-041200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 30 60 31 62 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 30 56 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-041200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 39 62 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 37 62 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 37 58 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 43 61 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-041200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 40 57 41 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-041200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

=

$$

CAZ322-041200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 31 52 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-041200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 6 45 11 47 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 28 55 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 33 56 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-041200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 32 52 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-041200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

49 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

=

$$

CAZ326-041200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23. Wind chill readings near

zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Wind chill readings near zero in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 16 37 22 39 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-041200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...44 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 21 42 25 47 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 26 48 28 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 23 46 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-041200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 27 at 5000 feet...15 to

25 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...24 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 26 55 29 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-041200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 31 49 34 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-041200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 17 44 21 49 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-041200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 19 55 21 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-041200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 30 46 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 32 61 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 34 60 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 36 60 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-041200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

=

$$

CAZ334-041200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 37 to

46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 51 35 54 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 31 51 30 56 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 37 54 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-041200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 66. Lows 40 to

46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 36 57 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-041200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 38 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 33 49 33 54 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 26 48 26 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-041200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 32 58 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 28 59 29 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-041200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 31 56 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-041200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 73. Lows 32 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 54 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

California City 28 57 28 62 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 26 57 24 61 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 28 58 26 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

