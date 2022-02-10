CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

_____

391 FPUS56 KHNX 100701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-101200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds

in the morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

49 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 46 71 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-101200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 40 to 46.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 42 to

48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

44 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

Highs 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 42 72 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-101200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 39 to

44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 72 40 74 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 37 73 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 38 73 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 39 73 41 74 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 39 74 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 39 74 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-101200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 38 to 44.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 41 to

46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 39 73 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 39 73 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-101200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds in the morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds

in the morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 75 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 47 74 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-101200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 39 to 46.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 41 to

48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds

in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

43 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 42 75 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 40 75 42 76 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 39 74 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 44 74 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-101200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 74. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 39 to

44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 39 74 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 39 74 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 40 74 41 74 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 38 74 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 39 74 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-101200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 41 to

46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 42 74 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 42 74 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-101200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82.

Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

Highs 58 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 72 40 74 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 37 73 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 38 73 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 39 73 41 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-101200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 40 to

46. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82.

Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 39 74 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 41 76 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-101200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 39 to

44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 37 73 39 74 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 37 74 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 40 75 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 39 74 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 42 74 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 42 75 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-101200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 39 to

44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 77.

Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 80. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 39 74 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 39 74 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 38 73 40 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-101200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 39 to 45.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 41 to

46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 40 74 41 74 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 41 74 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 39 73 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 43 73 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 40 73 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 43 73 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 44 74 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-101200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. South

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 82.

Lows 47 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 74 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-101200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 41 to 50. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84.

Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 46 76 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-101200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 43 to 51.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 81.

Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 42 74 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-101200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 81.

Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 44 76 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 44 76 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 44 75 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-101200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 71 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-101200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 39 74 39 74 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 41 71 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-101200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78.

Lows 45 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 71 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 45 74 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 44 69 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 52 73 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-101200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 50 69 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-101200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 79.

Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

55 to 60.

=

$$

CAZ322-101200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 42 66 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-101200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 68 at

5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 17 53 20 54 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 39 71 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 47 71 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-101200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 60 to 68. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 66 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-101200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

44 to 54.

=

$$

CAZ326-101200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22. Highs

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 28 46 30 47 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-101200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66 at

5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at

8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37 at

5000 feet...16 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 34 58 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 38 63 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 35 60 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-101200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...28 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows around 29 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Highs around 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 26 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 37 68 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-101200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35 at

5000 feet...16 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 45 64 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-101200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 28 58 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-101200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 30 71 32 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-101200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Highs

54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 44 63 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 44 77 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 44 77 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 47 77 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-101200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

45 to 55.

=

$$

CAZ334-101200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 67 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 43 67 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 49 71 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-101200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 73.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 46 72 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-101200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 46 65 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 38 65 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-101200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 49 75 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 44 77 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-101200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 44 73 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-101200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 51 71 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

California City 42 74 41 76 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 41 74 38 76 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 41 74 40 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather