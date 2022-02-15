CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 60 42 64 / 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

38 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 39 63 / 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 36 64 / 0 0 0

Merced 62 34 63 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 34 62 / 0 0 0

Madera 59 34 62 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 62 35 65 / 0 0 0

Mendota 61 36 64 / 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 61 to 66. Lows 37 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 60 34 62 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 60 34 62 / 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

47. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 59 37 63 / 0 0 0

Avenal 59 39 63 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 36 64 / 0 0 0

Five Points 61 35 64 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 34 63 / 20 0 0

Kettleman City 59 37 63 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 32 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to

the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 59 34 62 / 30 0 0

Kingsburg 58 34 62 / 30 0 0

Sanger 58 34 62 / 30 0 0

Kerman 60 34 63 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 60 34 63 / 20 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 33 to 38. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

45. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 58 36 61 / 30 0 0

Fresno 59 36 62 / 30 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 36 64 / 0 0 0

Merced 62 34 63 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 34 62 / 0 0 0

Madera 59 34 62 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 32 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 74.

Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 59 34 63 / 20 0 0

Buttonwillow 59 34 63 / 30 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 31 to 36. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

40. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 31 61 / 30 0 0

Allensworth 57 31 61 / 30 0 0

Wasco 58 34 62 / 40 0 0

Delano 56 34 61 / 40 0 0

McFarland 57 34 62 / 40 0 0

Shafter 57 35 63 / 40 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 31 to 36. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 60 34 63 / 20 0 0

Hanford 59 34 63 / 30 0 0

Corcoran 58 32 61 / 30 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 33 to 38. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 57 34 61 / 40 0 0

Dinuba 56 34 61 / 50 0 0

Visalia 57 34 61 / 40 0 0

Exeter 55 36 61 / 50 0 0

Tulare 56 34 61 / 40 0 0

Lindsay 54 35 61 / 50 0 0

Porterville 54 36 60 / 50 0 0

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 46.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 42 59 / 20 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Much cooler. Highs 52 to

57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds in

the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

39 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 56 38 62 / 40 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Cooler. Highs 51 to 56.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 39. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 54 35 61 / 50 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent. Cooler. Highs 49 to 57. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 51 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 54 35 61 / 50 0 0

Lamont 55 36 61 / 50 0 0

Mettler 54 36 60 / 40 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 34 55 / 30 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 43 to

53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 51 26 58 / 40 0 0

Bass Lake 46 26 55 / 50 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Cooler. Highs 47 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68.

Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 37 58 / 30 0 0

Three Rivers 51 33 59 / 60 0 0

Springville 46 33 54 / 60 0 0

Tule River Reservation 48 38 58 / 60 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 48 35 54 / 50 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Much cooler. Highs 46 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 36 to 46.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 38 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 39 25 49 / 70 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers in the morning. Near the crest, snow

showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 38 to

45 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...

17 to 23 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 70 mph in the evening decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of snow. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to

24 at 8000 feet. Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 32 3 43 / 70 0 0

Wawona 46 25 56 / 50 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 33 59 / 40 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs 37 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 30 55 / 50 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely and chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Cooler.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56. North winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 37 to 47.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon, Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs 22 to 32. Wind chill

readings around 9 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. Wind chill

readings around 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Wind chill readings

around 2 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Wind chill readings around

2 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to

29. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Lows 13 to 23.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 23 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 27 14 36 / 70 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Highs 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...

15 to 21 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...18 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...

23 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of snow. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to

24 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 20 44 / 60 0 0

Shaver Lake 38 23 47 / 60 0 0

Lake Wishon 36 20 47 / 70 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy, colder. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 5 inches. Highs around 40 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the morning. Over higher elevations, west winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Wind chill readings

around 12 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 24 at 5000 feet...

12 to 22 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill

readings around 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...

37 to 46 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 9 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 28 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 34 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows around 34 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Chance of snow 30 percent. Lows around 27 at 5000 feet...

15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 40 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 45 22 56 / 70 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 4 inches. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...39 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Colder. Lows 31 to 36 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 38 26 47 / 60 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow showers

in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent. Windy, colder.

Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...

12 to 22 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings

around 13 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Colder. Lows 29 to 35 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 35 13 44 / 70 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to

43 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Colder. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 41 15 52 / 60 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 43 to

49. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 35. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 61. Light winds in

the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 34 26 44 / 60 0 0

Kernville 48 29 60 / 50 0 0

Lake Isabella 47 30 59 / 50 0 0

Weldon 48 32 61 / 40 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 34 to 44. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy, cooler.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs

36 to 46. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 28 to 36. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 36 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 31 50 / 40 0 0

Tehachapi 41 28 52 / 40 0 0

Twin Oaks 43 32 55 / 40 0 0

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Windy. Much cooler. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Snow level above 4000 feet. Highs 38 to 46.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 31 to 36. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 55. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 64.

Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 46 32 55 / 30 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Breezy, cooler. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 39 29 50 / 30 0 0

Frazier Park 41 23 52 / 30 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs 50 to 59. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 65. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 56 36 64 / 40 0 0

Ridgecrest 58 34 65 / 30 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Very

windy. Cooler. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 51.

West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 30 to 38.

Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

evening decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 36 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 50 32 61 / 30 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs 49 to 55. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 51 39 60 / 20 0 0

California City 52 30 63 / 30 0 0

Edwards AFB 52 29 63 / 20 0 0

Rosamond 52 29 63 / 30 0 0

