CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

016 FPUS56 KHNX 220701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-221200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 48 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of frost

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 32 to 37. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 62. Lows

34 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

49. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 40 51 33 53 / 0 50 50 0

CAZ301-221200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

26 to 32. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 56 to

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 37. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

44. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 51 30 54 / 0 50 40 0

CAZ302-221200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 51 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost

after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 27 to 32. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 24 to 29. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 35 54 28 55 / 20 50 30 0

Merced 35 53 29 55 / 30 50 30 0

Chowchilla 35 52 28 53 / 30 60 40 0

Madera 37 52 30 53 / 30 70 40 0

Firebaugh 35 53 28 55 / 20 60 40 0

Mendota 35 53 29 55 / 20 60 50 0

CAZ303-221200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 54. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost

after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 27 to 32.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds in

the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night.

Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 34 52 28 53 / 40 60 40 0

Le Grand 35 52 28 53 / 40 60 40 0

CAZ304-221200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of

frost through the night. Chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. No snow accumulation. Lows

30 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 62. Lows

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 37 51 31 52 / 0 60 50 0

Avenal 39 51 33 53 / 0 60 60 0

CAZ305-221200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

26 to 31. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 64 to

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 38 53 30 54 / 0 60 60 0

Five Points 37 54 30 54 / 0 60 50 0

NAS Lemoore 37 53 30 54 / 20 60 60 0

Kettleman City 38 52 32 53 / 0 60 60 0

CAZ306-221200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 24 to 29. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 38 52 33 52 / 20 70 40 20

Kingsburg 38 51 33 52 / 20 70 50 20

Sanger 36 51 31 52 / 30 70 40 20

Kerman 37 53 30 54 / 20 60 50 0

Caruthers 37 53 31 53 / 20 60 40 0

CAZ307-221200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 32. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs 54 to 59.

Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 38 51 33 52 / 40 70 40 20

Fresno 39 51 33 52 / 30 70 40 20

CAZ308-221200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 31 to 36.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Areas of frost in the morning. No snow accumulation.

Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 61. Lows

31 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 72. Lows

39 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 35 54 28 55 / 20 50 30 0

Merced 35 53 29 55 / 30 50 30 0

Chowchilla 35 52 28 53 / 30 60 40 0

Madera 37 52 30 53 / 30 70 40 0

CAZ309-221200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 29 to

34. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost.

Highs 55 to 62. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 36 53 30 53 / 0 70 70 20

Buttonwillow 35 53 30 53 / 0 70 60 20

CAZ310-221200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 29 to 34. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost

after midnight. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 51 31 51 / 20 70 70 20

Allensworth 35 51 31 51 / 20 70 70 30

Wasco 36 52 32 52 / 0 80 70 30

Delano 36 51 32 51 / 20 80 80 30

McFarland 36 51 33 51 / 20 80 70 30

Shafter 36 52 33 51 / 0 80 70 20

CAZ311-221200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 24 to 29. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost

after midnight. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 37 53 31 54 / 20 60 60 0

Hanford 38 53 32 53 / 20 70 60 20

Corcoran 36 51 32 52 / 20 70 70 20

CAZ312-221200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 31. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost

after midnight. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 36 51 31 52 / 30 60 40 20

Dinuba 36 51 30 51 / 30 60 40 20

Visalia 38 51 33 52 / 20 70 50 30

Exeter 36 50 32 49 / 20 70 50 30

Tulare 38 51 33 51 / 20 70 60 30

Lindsay 35 49 31 49 / 20 70 60 30

Porterville 38 49 33 48 / 20 70 60 30

CAZ313-221200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. No snow accumulation. Lows 33 to 38. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow in the morning. Slight chance of rain. No snow

accumulation. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds in the morning becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

38 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 43 48 37 47 / 0 60 50 20

CAZ314-221200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 47 to 52.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 32 to

37. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 33. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

38 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 38 51 35 50 / 0 70 70 30

CAZ315-221200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 46 to 51.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 31 to 36. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 51. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 32. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

29 to 35. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 36 50 32 49 / 20 70 80 30

CAZ316-221200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Slight chance of

rain. No snow accumulation. Highs 42 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 32. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. Lows

38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 35 49 30 47 / 0 70 70 30

Lamont 35 50 32 48 / 0 70 70 30

Mettler 35 49 31 47 / 0 60 60 30

CAZ317-221200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 42 to 50. Light winds in

the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows 26 to 32. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 51. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 25 to 31. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 53 to

59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

45. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 31 41 25 44 / 60 70 40 0

CAZ318-221200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 23 to

33.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Widespread frost through the night.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 25 43 17 45 / 60 80 40 0

Bass Lake 24 37 16 40 / 60 80 40 20

=

CAZ319-221200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Widespread frost after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 27 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Widespread

frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

No snow accumulation. Highs 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 64. Lows

38 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 38 48 31 49 / 50 70 40 0

Three Rivers 31 48 25 46 / 20 60 60 30

Springville 32 42 27 41 / 0 60 70 20

Tule River Reservation 36 45 33 44 / 0 60 70 30

CAZ320-221200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost in the evening. Mostly clear in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow. No snow accumulation. Highs 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 33 41 28 42 / 50 60 40 20

CAZ321-221200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Chance of rain.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. No snow accumulation. Highs

40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 37. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

38 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

40 to 46.

CAZ322-221200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of frost

in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

36 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 64. Lows

38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 22 32 18 32 / 30 60 70 40

CAZ323-221200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Windy,

colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 18 to 26 at

5000 feet...11 to 16 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Wind chill readings around 13 below.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 27 to 33 at

5000 feet...15 to 20 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

morning. Wind chill readings around 15 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Near the crest, snow showers likely in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Widespread frost after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows 11 to 20 at 5000 feet...3 to

9 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. No snow

accumulation. Highs 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22 at 5000 feet...

4 to 10 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 16 below.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...

14 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 2 23 -8 25 / 60 80 60 30

Wawona 21 35 13 39 / 70 80 40 20

Hetch Hetchy 27 37 17 41 / 80 80 50 20

CAZ324-221200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Colder.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds in

the evening becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 25 to 35. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 8 inches.

Lows 11 to 21. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 38. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 48.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 26 35 16 38 / 70 80 50 20

CAZ325-221200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 21 to 31. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 26 to 36. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. No snow

accumulation. Highs 28 to 38. Light winds in the morning becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

23 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 52 to 62.

CAZ326-221200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Lows 6 to 16. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings

around 13 below.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers

likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs 11 to 21. Southwest winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 17 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers...mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

near the crest. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total

snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero.

Wind chill readings around 19 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. No snow

accumulation. Highs 13 to 23. Wind chill readings around

19 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero.

Wind chill readings around 18 below.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Highs

24 to 34. Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Highs

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 13 17 2 18 / 60 80 50 30

CAZ327-221200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

24 to 29 at 5000 feet...9 to 15 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 8 below.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

18 to 24 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 8 inches. Lows 18 to 25 at 5000 feet...1 to

9 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 14 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...

20 to 25 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 14 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to

26 at 5000 feet...2 to 10 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 13 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to

33 at 5000 feet...14 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 31 to 38 at

5000 feet...15 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

21 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 15 23 7 26 / 70 80 50 40

Shaver Lake 20 28 12 30 / 60 70 40 30

Lake Wishon 15 27 8 28 / 40 70 50 50

CAZ328-221200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Very windy.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 19 at

5000 feet...6 to 16 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 23 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers,

Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

morning. Near the crest, snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Windy.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs around 31 at 5000 feet...

17 to 26 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 23 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows around 13 at 5000 feet...

1 below to 9 above zero at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

26 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 31 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 26 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13 at 5000 feet...

zero to 10 above zero at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

24 below in the evening.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Highs

around 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows around 25 at

5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46 at 5000 feet...32 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 25 at

5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 18 37 11 37 / 30 60 50 40

CAZ329-221200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 24 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to

19 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...19 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 17 to 22 at 5000 feet...4 to

13 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. No

snow accumulation. Highs 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 18 to 23 at 5000 feet...4 to 14 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...

13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58 at

5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 22 30 17 30 / 30 70 50 40

CAZ330-221200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening, Mostly clear in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers after midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows 20 to 26 at 5000 feet...6 to 16 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 19 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 27 to

32 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 15 to 22 at 5000 feet...1 to

11 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 23 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...

16 to 22 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 23 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Widespread frost in the evening. Lows 16 to 23 at 5000 feet...

2 to 12 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...

12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58 at

5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 10 26 4 27 / 30 70 50 40

CAZ331-221200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Very windy. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows 19 to 27 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. West

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Wind chill

readings around 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs

27 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Wind chill readings around

5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 14 to 24 at 5000 feet...5 to

15 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 5 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24 at 5000 feet...

5 to 15 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...

13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 14 35 9 35 / 20 50 70 30

CAZ332-221200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Windy, colder. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows 27 to 35. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 37 to 45. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Lows 22 to 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. No snow accumulation. Highs 36 to

44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 28.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs 44 to 52.

Lows 25 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 25 27 20 27 / 20 50 70 30

Kernville 29 43 23 42 / 0 50 70 20

Lake Isabella 30 43 25 41 / 0 50 70 20

Weldon 32 43 27 43 / 0 40 60 20

CAZ333-221200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Very windy. Colder. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

28 to 38. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 44. Lows

22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

CAZ334-221200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Windy,

colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 35. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 31 to 41. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

33 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 30 34 27 32 / 0 50 80 40

Tehachapi 27 36 24 33 / 0 40 70 40

Twin Oaks 31 38 28 37 / 0 50 70 30

CAZ335-221200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 34 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 26 to 31.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs

31 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 24 to 29. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 48. Lows

29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 63. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 31 41 27 40 / 0 50 60 30

CAZ336-221200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 26 35 22 33 / 0 50 60 30

Frazier Park 22 40 17 35 / 0 40 60 40

CAZ337-221200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 33 to 39.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...

southwest 30 to 40 mph below the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. No snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 46 to 53. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. No snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 33. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 56. Lows

24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 38 51 30 49 / 0 20 20 0

Ridgecrest 36 53 27 51 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ338-221200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 29 to 37.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Lows 25 to 33. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

26 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 33 48 30 45 / 0 30 40 0

CAZ339-221200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. No snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 46 to 52. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows 25 to 33. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

27 to 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 31 to

41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 38 46 33 46 / 0 0 20 0

California City 33 49 28 48 / 0 30 20 0

Edwards AFB 33 51 27 48 / 0 20 30 0

Rosamond 31 51 26 48 / 0 30 40 0

