CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

_____

133 FPUS56 KHNX 250701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-261100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 50 to 56. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 51 to 56. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 76.

Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 55 81 51 73 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ301-261100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 49 to 54. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 53 82 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-261100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 83 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 51 84 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 84 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 84 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 53 85 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 53 85 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-261100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 52 84 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 53 84 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-261100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

51. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 84 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 60 84 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-261100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 63 to

68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

49. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 56 86 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 55 86 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 55 86 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 57 86 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-261100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 56 85 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 85 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 53 85 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 53 85 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 55 86 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-261100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 48 to 53. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 56 85 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 56 85 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-261100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

52. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 83 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 51 84 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 84 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 84 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-261100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

49. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 55 87 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 55 87 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-261100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

48. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 85 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 53 86 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 55 87 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 55 86 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 56 86 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 56 87 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-261100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 55 86 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 86 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 54 86 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-261100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 53 85 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 54 85 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 55 84 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 56 84 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 55 85 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 56 84 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 57 85 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-261100-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 51 to 56. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

54. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 84 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-261100-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

52. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 60 87 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-261100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

51. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 56 85 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-261100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 59 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

52. Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 58 87 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 58 87 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 58 85 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-261100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 46 to 52. South

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 75 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-261100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 48 78 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 46 74 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-261100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

51. Highs 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72.

Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 58 81 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 56 84 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 56 78 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 82 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-261100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 59 76 56 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-261100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Cooler. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

53. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

=

$$

CAZ322-261100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

49. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 50 72 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-261100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to

49 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 33 to

42 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 30 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as

cool. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 26 60 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 46 74 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 74 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-261100-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 35 to 45. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 75 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-261100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 36 to 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

=

$$

CAZ326-261100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 7000 feet. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Highs 29 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 37 54 35 47 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-261100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...54 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...

34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...48 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

38 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...

26 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 41 60 39 52 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 45 65 43 57 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 43 64 41 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-261100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

snow 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows around

36 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows around 34 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as cold. Chance of snow

30 percent. Highs around 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38 at

5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 76 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-261100-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...55 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 49 65 45 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-261100-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight chance

of rain. Not as cool. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

47 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

44 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 38 63 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-261100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

43 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 41 76 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-261100-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

77 to 85. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 39 to 47. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 51 68 48 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 53 84 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 55 84 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 56 85 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-261100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Cooler. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

=

$$

CAZ334-261100-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 39 to 49. South

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 54 73 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 48 76 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 56 79 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-261100-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 42 to 47. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

47. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 56 79 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-261100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level above

6000 feet. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 71 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 45 73 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-261100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

84 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 59 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

52. Highs 74 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 89 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 56 90 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-261100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 42 to 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 56 84 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-261100-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 100 below.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 62 84 58 74 / 0 0 0 0

California City 53 87 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 51 86 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 86 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

