502 FPUS56 KHNX 170601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-171100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 70 99 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-171100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows 65 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

68. Highs 93 to 101.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 69 104 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-171100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows 64 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

66. Highs 94 to 101.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 67 104 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 69 107 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 68 107 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 70 107 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 69 107 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 70 108 69 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-171100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows 66 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

69. Highs 94 to 101.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 70 107 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 69 106 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-171100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

73. Highs 96 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 77 109 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 78 108 76 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-171100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 109. Lows 69 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

71. Highs 96 to 103.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 73 109 73 107 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 72 109 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 72 109 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 77 109 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-171100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 108. Lows 67 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

69. Highs 96 to 103.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 74 109 74 108 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 71 109 71 108 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 72 109 74 107 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 69 108 68 106 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 71 109 71 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-171100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 108. Lows 70 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

72. Highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 77 109 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 77 109 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-171100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 107. Lows 72 to

77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

76. Highs 96 to 103.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 67 104 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 69 107 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 68 107 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 70 107 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-171100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 109. Lows 71 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

Highs 96 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 96 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 75 109 74 106 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 77 109 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-171100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 107. Lows 69 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

Highs 96 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 95 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 73 107 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 74 109 74 107 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 74 108 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 75 107 76 105 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 74 108 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 75 109 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-171100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 107. Lows 68 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

70. Highs 96 to 103.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 73 109 73 107 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 72 109 72 107 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 73 109 74 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-171100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 107. Lows 69 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

71. Highs 95 to 102.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 72 109 73 106 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 71 108 72 106 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 72 107 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 74 108 74 106 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 74 108 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 74 107 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 77 107 78 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-171100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 107. Lows 75 to

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

Highs 96 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Highs 95 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 82 107 81 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-171100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 83. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 107. Lows 73 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to

76. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 80 108 81 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-171100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows 72 to

77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 94 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 75 107 76 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-171100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows 75 to

80.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows

70 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Highs 95 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 79 109 79 107 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 78 109 79 107 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 80 107 80 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-171100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 70 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 76 100 75 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-171100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 64 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 66 103 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 67 97 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-171100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows 72 to

77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

75. Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 76 107 75 105 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 77 108 76 105 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 75 102 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 82 105 81 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-171100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs 87 to

97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

75. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 80 102 79 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-171100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 73 to

78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to

76. Highs 92 to 99.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

=

$$

CAZ322-171100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs 86 to

96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 67 91 66 87 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ323-171100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, smoke in the evening.

Haze. Smoke after midnight. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, Haze in the afternoon. Highs

89 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 87 at 5000 feet...

68 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 45 79 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 66 96 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 71 97 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-171100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke after midnight. Lows

65 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 103 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-171100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 83 to

93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

=

$$

CAZ326-171100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Lows 51 to

61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 58 78 57 76 / 0 20 0 20

=

$$

CAZ327-171100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...73 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

72 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 86 at

5000 feet...71 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 60 81 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 64 86 63 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 63 82 63 79 / 0 20 0 20

=

$$

CAZ328-171100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 89 at 5000 feet...76 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 at 5000 feet...54 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs around 87 at 5000 feet...72 to

80 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 65 at 5000 feet...53 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 86 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66 at

5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 64 97 63 94 / 20 20 0 20

=

$$

CAZ329-171100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...55 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...54 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

83 to 88 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

71 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...68 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 65 86 64 83 / 0 20 0 20

=

$$

CAZ330-171100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 57 83 56 79 / 0 20 0 20

=

$$

CAZ331-171100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 63 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 60 96 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-171100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 64 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 70 87 69 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 74 104 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 77 104 76 101 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 77 105 76 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-171100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 63 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 81 to

91.

=

$$

CAZ334-171100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 64 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 83 to 93.

Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 81 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 70 94 69 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 68 96 68 92 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 74 99 73 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-171100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 66 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

72. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 80 103 79 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-171100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 65 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 68 89 67 85 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 62 92 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-171100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 108. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to

80. Highs 99 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 84 109 82 105 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 82 109 80 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-171100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 84. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 90 to

100. Lows 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs 88 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 80 105 79 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-171100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

Highs 97 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 96 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 81 103 79 100 / 0 0 0 0

California City 76 107 76 104 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 76 106 76 103 / 0 0 0 20

Rosamond 76 106 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

