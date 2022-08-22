CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

Highs 89 to 97.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 66 98 67 96 /

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 100 65 99 /

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 96 62 97 /

Merced 63 100 64 100 /

Chowchilla 62 98 62 99 /

Madera 62 99 62 100 /

Firebaugh 62 98 62 98 /

Mendota 64 98 64 100 /

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 64 98 65 100 /

Le Grand 63 98 63 100 /

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 69 102 70 103 /

Avenal 72 101 73 102 /

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 68 102 68 103 /

Five Points 67 101 67 103 /

NAS Lemoore 66 100 66 101 /

Kettleman City 71 103 72 103 /

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 68 101 69 102 /

Kingsburg 65 101 66 102 /

Sanger 67 101 68 102 /

Kerman 62 99 62 100 /

Caruthers 64 100 65 101 /

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 102. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 71 101 70 103 /

Fresno 70 101 70 102 /

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming southwest up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 101. Lows in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 96 62 97 /

Merced 63 100 64 100 /

Chowchilla 62 98 62 99 /

Madera 62 99 62 100 /

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 101 70 102 /

Buttonwillow 69 101 70 103 /

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 100 68 100 /

Allensworth 67 100 68 101 /

Wasco 67 100 68 101 /

Delano 68 100 69 100 /

McFarland 68 100 68 101 /

Shafter 68 100 70 102 /

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 67 100 67 101 /

Hanford 66 103 66 103 /

Corcoran 66 101 68 102 /

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 66 100 67 102 /

Dinuba 66 100 67 101 /

Visalia 64 99 65 100 /

Exeter 67 100 68 101 /

Tulare 67 100 68 100 /

Lindsay 67 100 68 100 /

Porterville 70 99 71 100 /

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast

with gusts to around 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 75 100 76 101 /

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 103. Lows

70 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 76. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 74 100 74 101 /

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 68 99 69 100 /

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 72 100 73 103 /

Lamont 72 100 71 103 /

Mettler 72 98 73 100 /

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 70 94 70 95 /

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

72. Highs 87 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

84 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 62 98 61 99 /

Bass Lake 62 92 62 93 /

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 70 100 70 101 /

Three Rivers 72 101 73 103 /

Springville 69 95 70 96 /

Tule River Reservation 76 98 77 100 /

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

76. Highs 84 to 97.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 75 95 75 96 /

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. West winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 62 87 62 89 / 10

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 84. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 60.

Highs 63 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 43 77 43 78 /

Wawona 61 92 61 93 /

Hetch Hetchy 67 95 66 96 /

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

69. Highs 83 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 59 100 58 101 /

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 93. Lows

59 to 70.

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58.

Highs 61 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 54 79 55 79 /

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 79. Lows

46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 76 57 77 /

Shaver Lake 59 82 59 83 /

Lake Wishon 59 82 60 83 / 10

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 76. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 76. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 74. Lows

40 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 64 95 65 95 / 10

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 88. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 89. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 89. Lows

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 62 79 62 80 / 10

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 82. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 64. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 80. Lows

40 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 54 79 55 81 / 10

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 68. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 88. Lows

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 55 92 56 94 /

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to

101. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 98. Lows in the upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 82 65 84 /

Kernville 69 100 69 102 /

Lake Isabella 73 100 73 102 /

Weldon 70 100 71 103 /

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 95. Lows

62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 70. Highs

80 to 92.

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

64 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

80 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 64 85 65 87 /

Tehachapi 63 89 63 92 /

Twin Oaks 69 91 70 95 /

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. North winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

80 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 74 95 74 98 /

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows 62 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95. North winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 97. Lows 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 82 62 85 /

Frazier Park 56 87 56 91 /

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to

106. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 107 78 107 /

Ridgecrest 75 108 75 108 /

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to

101. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 100. Lows 66 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 76 103 74 105 /

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 100 75 101 /

California City 72 105 72 105 /

Edwards AFB 70 105 70 106 /

Rosamond 71 105 71 107 /

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather