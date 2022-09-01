CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

_____

426 FPUS56 KHNX 010601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-011100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 77 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84. Highs

98 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 70 104 74 102 /

$$

CAZ301-011100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 107. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 66 105 71 105 /

$$

CAZ302-011100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 102 66 103 /

Merced 64 105 69 106 /

Chowchilla 62 104 67 106 /

Madera 64 104 69 106 /

Firebaugh 64 102 69 104 /

Mendota 66 103 69 106 /

$$

CAZ303-011100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 64 104 69 106 /

Le Grand 64 104 69 106 /

$$

CAZ304-011100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs around 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 73 106 77 109 /

Avenal 75 106 79 109 /

$$

CAZ305-011100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 69 106 74 110 /

Five Points 69 106 72 109 /

NAS Lemoore 67 106 72 109 /

Kettleman City 74 107 78 109 /

$$

CAZ306-011100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 69 106 73 108 /

Kingsburg 66 106 70 108 /

Sanger 67 106 72 108 /

Kerman 64 104 68 106 /

Caruthers 65 105 69 108 /

$$

CAZ307-011100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 109.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 72 106 76 109 /

Fresno 72 106 75 109 /

$$

CAZ308-011100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs 100 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 102 66 103 /

Merced 64 105 69 106 /

Chowchilla 62 104 67 106 /

Madera 64 104 69 106 /

$$

CAZ309-011100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 70 106 74 108 /

Buttonwillow 71 105 74 108 /

$$

CAZ310-011100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 68 104 72 107 /

Allensworth 69 105 72 107 /

Wasco 69 104 72 107 /

Delano 70 104 73 106 /

McFarland 69 104 72 107 /

Shafter 69 104 73 107 /

$$

CAZ311-011100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 68 106 72 108 /

Hanford 66 106 69 109 /

Corcoran 68 105 71 108 /

$$

CAZ312-011100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 66 105 71 107 /

Dinuba 66 105 70 108 /

Visalia 65 104 69 106 /

Exeter 69 104 72 106 /

Tulare 69 103 72 106 /

Lindsay 69 103 72 106 /

Porterville 73 104 76 106 /

$$

CAZ313-011100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 104.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs around 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 79 103 82 106 /

$$

CAZ314-011100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83.

Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. Highs

around 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 76 104 79 107 /

$$

CAZ315-011100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 71 103 74 106 /

$$

CAZ316-011100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs around 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 74 105 77 107 /

Lamont 74 105 77 107 /

Mettler 76 102 79 104 /

$$

CAZ317-011100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 73 100 75 103 /

$$

CAZ318-011100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke late in the night. Lows

65 to 75. North winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 94 to 102. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 79.

Highs 94 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 64 103 66 105 /

Bass Lake 65 98 66 100 /

$$

CAZ319-011100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 103 to 109.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 101 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 72 106 76 107 /

Three Rivers 74 107 77 108 /

Springville 72 100 74 101 /

Tule River Reservation 79 104 82 105 /

$$

CAZ320-011100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 83.

Highs 91 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 79 101 81 102 /

$$

CAZ321-011100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs around 102.

$$

CAZ322-011100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. North winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80.

Highs 91 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 66 93 67 93 /

$$

CAZ323-011100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze late in

the night. Lows 47 to 63. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 71 to 87. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.

Haze after midnight. Lows 48 to 64. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 87. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 66.

Highs 69 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 43 80 44 81 /

Wawona 64 98 65 99 /

Hetch Hetchy 69 100 70 101 /

$$

CAZ324-011100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the late evening and

overnight. Lows 63 to 73. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 91 to

101. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.

Lows 65 to 75. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 76.

Highs 89 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 59 105 61 106 /

$$

CAZ325-011100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 100. Lows

66 to 77.

$$

CAZ326-011100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 61. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 85. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 85. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 87. Lows

51 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 56 81 57 81 /

$$

CAZ327-011100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 59 81 60 82 /

Shaver Lake 61 88 63 88 /

Lake Wishon 62 87 63 88 /

$$

CAZ328-011100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 78. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 79. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 80. Lows

47 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 68 98 69 99 /

$$

CAZ329-011100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 74. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 93. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 94. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 96. Lows

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 65 86 66 86 /

$$

CAZ330-011100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 65 to 85. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 66 to 86. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 67. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 87. Lows

47 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 57 85 58 86 /

$$

CAZ331-011100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 94. Lows

58 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 58 98 59 99 /

$$

CAZ332-011100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 69 88 71 88 /

Kernville 72 106 74 106 /

Lake Isabella 76 106 78 106 /

Weldon 74 106 76 107 /

$$

CAZ333-011100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. West winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 100. Lows

67 to 78.

$$

CAZ334-011100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 69 92 71 91 /

Tehachapi 65 96 67 96 /

Twin Oaks 73 98 75 98 /

$$

CAZ335-011100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

Highs 89 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 77 101 81 102 /

$$

CAZ336-011100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 81.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 81. Highs

86 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 68 88 70 88 /

Frazier Park 60 94 62 94 /

$$

CAZ337-011100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 105 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 82 110 82 111 /

Ridgecrest 78 111 79 112 /

$$

CAZ338-011100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 108. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 108. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 108.

Lows 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83.

Highs 94 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 78 108 79 109 /

$$

CAZ339-011100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 109.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 79 104 79 105 /

California City 74 109 76 110 /

Edwards AFB 74 109 75 110 /

Rosamond 74 111 76 110 /

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather