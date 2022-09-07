CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

_____

367 FPUS56 KHNX 070701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ300-072300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85. West winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 87. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 73 to

83. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to

77. Highs 85 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 105 79 107 /

$$

CAZ301-072300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 108 75 108 /

$$

CAZ302-072300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 107 73 106 /

Merced 109 73 108 /

Chowchilla 108 72 106 /

Madera 108 73 107 /

Firebaugh 107 73 105 /

Mendota 108 74 106 /

$$

CAZ303-072300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 108 74 107 /

Le Grand 108 74 107 /

$$

CAZ304-072300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 110 79 109 /

Avenal 109 82 107 /

$$

CAZ305-072300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 111 77 109 /

Five Points 111 77 109 /

NAS Lemoore 110 76 108 /

Kettleman City 111 81 109 /

$$

CAZ306-072300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 109 76 107 / 10

Kingsburg 109 74 107 / 10

Sanger 109 74 107 / 10 10

Kerman 107 72 106 /

Caruthers 109 74 107 /

$$

CAZ307-072300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 109 79 108 / 10

Fresno 109 79 108 / 10

$$

CAZ308-072300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 80s. Highs 89 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

85 to 93. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 85 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 84 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 107 73 106 /

Merced 109 73 108 /

Chowchilla 108 72 106 /

Madera 108 73 107 /

$$

CAZ309-072300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 110 77 107 /

Buttonwillow 110 77 107 /

$$

CAZ310-072300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 107 75 106 /

Allensworth 108 75 106 /

Wasco 109 76 106 /

Delano 107 77 105 /

McFarland 108 76 106 /

Shafter 108 77 106 / 10

$$

CAZ311-072300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 109 76 107 /

Hanford 110 73 108 /

Corcoran 109 75 107 /

$$

CAZ312-072300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 108 74 106 / 10 10

Dinuba 108 73 106 / 10 10

Visalia 107 72 105 /

Exeter 108 74 105 / 10 10

Tulare 108 75 105 /

Lindsay 108 75 105 / 10 10

Porterville 107 78 105 /

$$

CAZ313-072300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 107 84 105 /

$$

CAZ314-072300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 78 to 84.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows 69 to 75. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 108 82 105 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ315-072300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 107 77 105 / 10

$$

CAZ316-072300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 109 79 106 / 10 10 10

Lamont 109 79 106 / 10 10 10

Mettler 106 80 103 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ317-072300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 102 77 102 / 10 10

$$

CAZ318-072300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to

77. Highs 87 to 95.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs 81 to 89. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

80 to 88. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

78 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 106 67 105 / 10 10

Bass Lake 100 68 98 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ319-072300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

88 to 94. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 88 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 107 78 107 / 10

Three Rivers 108 77 107 / 10 10

Springville 102 75 100 / 10 10

Tule River Reservation 105 82 104 / 10 10

$$

CAZ320-072300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 102. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. Highs

83 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 64 to 74. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

76 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 102 82 101 / 10 10

$$

CAZ321-072300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ322-072300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 82 to 90. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 86. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 78 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 94 67 92 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ323-072300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 88.

East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 49 to 65. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

69 to 87. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 87. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to

64. Highs 64 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 58. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 72. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 55. Highs 54 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 82 45 79 / 30 20 30

Wawona 100 66 97 / 10 10 10

Hetch Hetchy 102 72 100 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ324-072300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers late in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 103.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to

74. Highs 83 to 95.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs 77 to 89. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 86. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

74 to 84. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 107 62 106 / 20 10 20

$$

CAZ325-072300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs 91 to 99. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to

75. Highs 81 to 89.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 75 to 83. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 84. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 81.

$$

CAZ326-072300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs 69 to 85. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 62. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 83. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 62. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 83. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 76. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 46 to 58. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 55 to 71. Lows 43 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 71. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 41 to 53. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 68. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 82 57 79 / 30 10 20

$$

CAZ327-072300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs 72 to 86. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 64. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 63. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 76. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 47 to 57. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 58 to 71. Lows 44 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 54. Highs 56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 82 60 81 / 20 10 20

Shaver Lake 89 64 87 / 10 10 10

Lake Wishon 88 64 87 / 20 10 20

$$

CAZ328-072300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs 63 to 79. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 77. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 76. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 68. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 52. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 48 to 64. Lows 38 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 65. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 48. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 64. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 99 68 97 / 20 10 20

$$

CAZ329-072300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs 78 to 94. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 93. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 73. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 92. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 72.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 68 to 84. Lows 54 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 51 to 65. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 49 to 63. Highs 62 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 86 67 84 / 20 10 20

$$

CAZ330-072300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers late in the

morning. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 85. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 66. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 66. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 84. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 76. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 72. Lows 38 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 56. Highs 50 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 85 57 84 / 20 10 20

$$

CAZ331-072300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 92. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 89. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers. Highs 62 to 78. Lows 50 to 64. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 49 to 63. Highs 63 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 47 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 99 58 97 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ332-072300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

chance of showers. Highs 85 to 91. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

83 to 89. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 89 70 87 / 10 10 10

Kernville 106 72 105 / 10 10 10

Lake Isabella 107 76 105 / 10 10 10

Weldon 106 74 104 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ333-072300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

$$

CAZ334-072300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 63 to 71. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 94 71 91 / 10 10 10

Tehachapi 97 65 94 / 10 10 10

Twin Oaks 98 73 96 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ335-072300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 80. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 75 to 86. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows 63 to 71. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 104 81 101 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ336-072300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 82. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 83. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 67 to 81.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 74 to 88. Lows 61 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

72 to 86. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 59 to 73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 86. Lows

59 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 90 69 87 / 10 10 10

Frazier Park 95 61 92 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ337-072300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

chance of showers. Highs 88 to 94. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 108 82 107 /

Ridgecrest 109 79 109 /

$$

CAZ338-072300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

chance of showers. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 67 to 75. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 88. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 67 to 73. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

78 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 106 77 105 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ339-072300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 102 79 102 / 10

California City 107 74 106 / 10 10

Edwards AFB 107 74 106 / 10 10

Rosamond 108 74 107 / 10 10 10

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather