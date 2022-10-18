CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 17, 2022

_____

404 FPUS56 KHNX 180601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-181100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 73. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 61 82 66 86 /

$$

CAZ301-181100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 84 60 88 /

$$

CAZ302-181100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 82 54 85 /

Merced 53 85 55 89 /

Chowchilla 51 84 53 86 /

Madera 53 84 54 86 /

Firebaugh 53 84 55 87 /

Mendota 54 84 56 87 /

$$

CAZ303-181100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 52 84 54 86 /

Le Grand 52 84 54 86 /

$$

CAZ304-181100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 85 61 88 /

Avenal 61 84 64 87 /

$$

CAZ305-181100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 57 86 59 89 /

Five Points 56 85 57 88 /

NAS Lemoore 56 85 57 88 /

Kettleman City 60 85 62 88 /

$$

CAZ306-181100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 56 84 56 87 /

Kingsburg 53 84 54 87 /

Sanger 55 85 56 87 /

Kerman 53 84 53 86 /

Caruthers 53 84 54 87 /

$$

CAZ307-181100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 59 85 60 87 /

Fresno 59 85 59 87 /

$$

CAZ308-181100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 82 54 85 /

Merced 53 85 55 89 /

Chowchilla 51 84 53 86 /

Madera 53 84 54 86 /

$$

CAZ309-181100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 56 84 58 87 /

Buttonwillow 55 85 58 88 /

$$

CAZ310-181100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 54 84 56 86 /

Allensworth 55 84 56 86 /

Wasco 54 84 56 87 /

Delano 56 84 58 86 /

McFarland 55 84 57 87 /

Shafter 56 84 58 87 /

$$

CAZ311-181100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 56 85 56 87 /

Hanford 54 87 55 89 /

Corcoran 55 85 56 87 /

$$

CAZ312-181100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 54 85 55 87 /

Dinuba 54 85 54 87 /

Visalia 54 85 55 86 /

Exeter 56 85 57 86 /

Tulare 56 84 58 86 /

Lindsay 56 85 58 87 /

Porterville 59 85 61 86 /

$$

CAZ313-181100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 62 84 65 87 /

$$

CAZ314-181100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 61 85 63 87 /

$$

CAZ315-181100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 56 84 58 86 /

$$

CAZ316-181100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 59 86 61 89 /

Lamont 58 86 61 89 /

Mettler 59 84 62 87 /

$$

CAZ317-181100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 80 61 82 /

$$

CAZ318-181100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 71. Lows 43 to

51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 49 84 49 86 /

Bass Lake 51 79 51 80 /

$$

CAZ319-181100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 84 61 87 /

Three Rivers 59 88 61 89 /

Springville 56 81 58 82 /

Tule River Reservation 64 85 66 86 /

$$

CAZ320-181100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

84. Southeast winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 86. Northeast winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 68. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 83. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 73. Lows 45 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 64 80 65 82 /

$$

CAZ321-181100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ322-181100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. East winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. North winds up

to 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80. Lows

53 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73.

Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 69. Lows 46 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 51 76 51 76 /

$$

CAZ323-181100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 68.

Lows 31 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 67. Lows

30 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 58. Lows 25 to

39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 28 63 29 63 /

Wawona 49 78 49 80 /

Hetch Hetchy 55 81 56 83 /

$$

CAZ324-181100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 72. Lows 41 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 86 45 88 /

$$

CAZ325-181100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 69. Lows 42 to

50.

$$

CAZ326-181100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 67. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 47. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 67. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 47. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 64. Lows

31 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 35.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 57. Lows 26 to

38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 41 63 41 63 /

$$

CAZ327-181100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 48. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 48. Northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 63. Lows

32 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 56. Lows 28 to

38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 44 63 44 65 /

Shaver Lake 49 69 48 71 /

Lake Wishon 46 69 46 71 /

$$

CAZ328-181100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 41. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 61. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 42. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 42. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 59.

Lows 28 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to

53. Lows 19 to 31.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 54. Lows 22 to

34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 53 81 53 81 /

$$

CAZ329-181100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 57. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 77. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 58. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 73. Lows

39 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 67.

Lows 32 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 61. Lows

34 to 48.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 49 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 50 67 51 68 /

$$

CAZ330-181100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 67. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 68. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 52. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 64. Lows

26 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 59.

Lows 21 to 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 58. Lows 23 to

41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 41 67 41 68 /

$$

CAZ331-181100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 73. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 73. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 56. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 58 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 71. Lows

36 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 66.

Lows 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 63. Lows 30 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 39 79 40 81 /

$$

CAZ332-181100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. East winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 74. Lows 43 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 53 70 55 71 /

Kernville 53 86 55 86 /

Lake Isabella 56 87 57 87 /

Weldon 57 85 58 86 /

$$

CAZ333-181100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. East winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 63. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 67. Lows 39 to

49.

$$

CAZ334-181100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. East winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 74 56 75 /

Tehachapi 48 77 49 77 /

Twin Oaks 57 79 58 79 /

$$

CAZ335-181100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 62 82 64 84 /

$$

CAZ336-181100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. East winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 64. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 67. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 82. Lows

50 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 75. Lows

42 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 53.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 70 53 71 /

Frazier Park 45 75 45 76 /

$$

CAZ337-181100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 69 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 61 87 63 87 /

Ridgecrest 57 87 58 88 /

$$

CAZ338-181100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

54 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs 68 to

78. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 73. Lows 46 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 59 84 60 85 /

$$

CAZ339-181100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 64 82 64 81 /

California City 56 86 56 86 /

Edwards AFB 53 86 54 86 /

Rosamond 55 87 56 87 /

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather