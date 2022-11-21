CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022

_____

475 FPUS56 KHNX 210701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-211200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 69.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 43 61 45 65 /

$$

CAZ301-211200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows

34 to 40. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 36 62 38 65 /

$$

CAZ302-211200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 32 60 34 62 /

Merced 33 63 34 64 /

Chowchilla 33 61 34 62 /

Madera 33 61 34 62 /

Firebaugh 32 62 34 63 /

Mendota 33 62 35 64 /

$$

CAZ303-211200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 33 61 34 62 /

Le Grand 33 61 34 63 /

$$

CAZ304-211200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 63 41 66 /

Avenal 43 62 43 65 /

$$

CAZ305-211200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows

32 to 38. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 63 37 65 /

Five Points 33 63 35 65 /

NAS Lemoore 33 63 35 65 /

Kettleman City 38 63 40 65 /

$$

CAZ306-211200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Widespread frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 33 62 35 63 /

Kingsburg 33 62 34 63 /

Sanger 34 63 35 64 /

Kerman 32 61 34 63 /

Caruthers 31 62 34 63 /

$$

CAZ307-211200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 38 63 39 64 /

Fresno 37 63 39 64 /

$$

CAZ308-211200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. South winds up to 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65.

Lows 41 to 47.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to

70. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 32 60 34 62 /

Merced 33 63 34 64 /

Chowchilla 33 61 34 62 /

Madera 33 61 34 62 /

$$

CAZ309-211200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost late in the night. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 33 62 35 65 /

Buttonwillow 33 63 35 65 /

$$

CAZ310-211200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Widespread frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 30 61 33 63 /

Allensworth 31 62 34 64 /

Wasco 31 61 34 63 /

Delano 33 62 36 64 /

McFarland 33 62 37 63 /

Shafter 33 62 37 64 /

$$

CAZ311-211200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Widespread frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 32 63 34 64 /

Hanford 31 63 33 65 /

Corcoran 32 62 34 64 /

$$

CAZ312-211200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows

33 to 39. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows 35 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

45. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 34 63 35 63 /

Dinuba 34 63 36 64 /

Visalia 33 62 35 63 /

Exeter 36 63 39 65 /

Tulare 35 62 37 64 /

Lindsay 36 63 39 65 /

Porterville 39 63 42 65 /

$$

CAZ313-211200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 44 61 47 64 /

$$

CAZ314-211200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 40 63 42 65 /

$$

CAZ315-211200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

48. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 36 62 39 64 /

$$

CAZ316-211200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

51. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 39 63 42 66 /

Lamont 37 63 40 65 /

Mettler 38 62 42 65 /

$$

CAZ317-211200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 41 60 42 60 /

$$

CAZ318-211200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 49. Highs 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

41 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 31 64 32 65 /

Bass Lake 33 60 34 60 /

$$

CAZ319-211200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 41 62 42 63 /

Three Rivers 42 67 43 68 /

Springville 38 60 39 61 /

Tule River Reservation 47 64 48 65 /

$$

CAZ320-211200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to

70. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

52. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 45 59 46 60 /

$$

CAZ321-211200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ322-211200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 62.

Lows 42 to 48.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to

67. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 35 57 36 56 /

$$

CAZ323-211200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 32. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 33. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 34. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

23 to 39. Highs 41 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 55. Lows

23 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 33. Highs

31 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 11 45 14 46 /

Wawona 32 58 33 59 /

Hetch Hetchy 36 61 38 62 /

$$

CAZ324-211200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

46. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 30 62 31 64 /

$$

CAZ325-211200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 49. Highs 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

47. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

$$

CAZ326-211200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 29. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 48. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

22 to 37. Highs 40 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

35. Highs 36 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 23 43 25 44 /

$$

CAZ327-211200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 31. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

25 to 38. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

36. Highs 40 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 28 45 29 45 /

Shaver Lake 31 52 32 52 /

Lake Wishon 29 51 31 51 /

$$

CAZ328-211200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 26. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 50.

Lows 19 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to

32. Highs 30 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 35 62 36 62 /

$$

CAZ329-211200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 41. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 56. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 57. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to

64. Lows 31 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

46. Highs 45 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 35 50 35 49 /

$$

CAZ330-211200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 35. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 32 to

50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 56.

Lows 20 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to

39. Highs 34 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 25 50 26 50 /

$$

CAZ331-211200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 38. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 55. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 40. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

55. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 61.

Lows 28 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 61. Lows

28 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 58. Lows

26 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 25 60 27 61 /

$$

CAZ332-211200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

67. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to

73. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

41 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 37 51 38 52 /

Kernville 38 66 39 68 /

Lake Isabella 37 67 40 68 /

Weldon 38 65 41 66 /

$$

CAZ333-211200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

50 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

61. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to

67. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

$$

CAZ334-211200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to

67. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

40 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 38 55 39 55 /

Tehachapi 31 57 32 58 /

Twin Oaks 40 60 42 61 /

$$

CAZ335-211200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

61. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 43 61 44 62 /

$$

CAZ336-211200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

60. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

50. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 39 55 39 54 /

Frazier Park 30 57 31 57 /

$$

CAZ337-211200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

65. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to

72. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 37 62 41 65 /

Ridgecrest 32 62 37 65 /

$$

CAZ338-211200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

52 to 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

62. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49.

Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 34 60 37 62 /

$$

CAZ339-211200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 45.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 41 58 44 59 /

California City 30 60 34 63 /

Edwards AFB 26 60 31 62 /

Rosamond 28 61 33 64 /

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather