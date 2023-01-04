CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 _____ 347 FPUS56 KHNX 040701 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday. CAZ300-041200- West Side Mountains north of 198- Including the city of San Luis Reservoir 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 46 57 52 56 \/ 70 90 100 90 $$ CAZ301-041200- Los Banos - Dos Palos- Including the city of Los Banos 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 45 57 51 57 \/ 60 90 100 100 $$ CAZ302-041200- Merced - Madera - Mendota- Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 44 57 50 56 \/ 40 90 100 100 Merced 45 58 51 57 \/ 40 90 100 100 Chowchilla 44 57 49 56 \/ 30 80 100 100 Madera 44 57 50 56 \/ 30 80 100 100 Firebaugh 44 57 50 58 \/ 40 80 100 100 Mendota 45 57 50 58 \/ 40 80 100 100 $$ CAZ303-041200- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 44 58 49 56 \/ 40 80 100 100 Le Grand 44 57 49 56 \/ 30 80 100 100 $$ CAZ304-041200- Coalinga - Avenal- Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 45 58 49 56 \/ 30 80 100 90 Avenal 46 58 51 56 \/ 20 70 90 90 $$ CAZ305-041200- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points, and Kettleman City 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 45 59 50 57 \/ 30 70 90 90 Five Points 45 57 51 57 \/ 30 80 100 90 NAS Lemoore 44 58 51 57 \/ 20 70 90 90 Kettleman City 46 60 51 58 \/ 20 70 90 90 $$ CAZ306-041200- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg, and Kerman 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 43 57 50 55 \/ 20 70 100 100 Kingsburg 42 57 50 55 \/ 20 60 100 100 Sanger 42 59 49 55 \/ 30 70 100 100 Kerman 43 57 49 57 \/ 30 80 100 100 Caruthers 43 57 50 56 \/ 20 70 90 90 $$ CAZ307-041200- Fresno-Clovis- Including the city of Fresno 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 44 58 51 55 \/ 30 70 100 100 Fresno 44 57 51 56 \/ 30 70 100 100 $$ CAZ308-041200- West Side Mountains South of 198- Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 44 57 50 56 \/ 40 90 100 100 Merced 45 58 51 57 \/ 40 90 100 100 Chowchilla 44 57 49 56 \/ 30 80 100 100 Madera 44 57 50 56 \/ 30 80 100 100 $$ CAZ309-041200- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 42 62 48 59 \/ 20 60 90 90 Buttonwillow 43 63 48 59 \/ 20 50 100 100 $$ CAZ310-041200- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 42 63 49 58 \/ 10 60 100 100 Allensworth 43 64 50 58 \/ 10 50 100 100 Wasco 43 64 50 58 \/ 10 50 100 100 Delano 43 64 51 58 \/ 10 50 100 100 McFarland 44 64 51 58 \/ 10 50 100 100 Shafter 43 63 50 58 \/ 10 50 100 100 $$ CAZ311-041200- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 43 59 50 57 \/ 20 60 90 90 Hanford 44 60 53 57 \/ 10 70 100 100 Corcoran 43 62 50 57 \/ 10 50 100 100 $$ CAZ312-041200- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 42 58 48 54 \/ 20 70 100 100 Dinuba 42 59 48 54 \/ 20 70 100 100 Visalia 43 60 51 56 \/ 20 60 100 100 Exeter 43 60 48 55 \/ 20 60 100 100 Tulare 43 61 51 56 \/ 20 60 100 100 Lindsay 43 62 48 55 \/ 20 60 100 100 Porterville 44 62 50 55 \/ 20 50 100 100 $$ CAZ313-041200- Buena Vista- Including the city of Taft 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 48 62 50 57 \/ 20 60 100 100 $$ CAZ314-041200- Bakersfield- Including the city of Bakersfield 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 46 63 52 58 \/ 10 40 100 100 $$ CAZ315-041200- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- Including the city of Richgrove 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 44 63 50 56 \/ 10 50 100 100 $$ CAZ316-041200- South End San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 90 mph increasing to 100 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 46 63 49 57 \/ 20 60 100 100 Lamont 45 64 50 58 \/ 20 50 100 100 Mettler 44 62 47 56 \/ 20 60 100 100 $$ CAZ317-041200- Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 38 53 43 49 \/ 20 90 100 100 $$ CAZ318-041200- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp, Oakhurst, and North Fork 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 45 to 53. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 47 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of rain 90 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 32 56 38 51 \/ 20 90 100 100 Bass Lake 31 50 38 45 \/ 10 90 100 100 $$ CAZ319-041200- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- Including the city of Millerton Lake 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature around 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 44 58 49 54 \/ 30 80 100 100 Three Rivers 40 60 45 54 \/ 20 70 100 100 Springville 38 57 43 49 \/ 20 60 100 100 Tule River Reservation 44 60 49 53 \/ 20 60 100 100 $$ CAZ320-041200- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- Including the city of Auberry 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Lows 32 to 42. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 45 to 53. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 48 to 56. Lows 40 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of rain 80 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 41 55 45 48 \/ 20 80 100 100 $$ CAZ321-041200- South End Sierra Foothills- 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ CAZ322-041200- South End of the Lower Sierra- Including the city of Camp Nelson 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 48 to 56. East winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 54. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 47 to 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 48 to 54. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 31 46 36 41 \/ 20 80 100 100 $$ CAZ323-041200- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a 40 percent chance of snow late in the night. Lows 12 to 26. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow likely and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 6900 feet. Highs 28 to 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely and rain in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Snow level 6800 feet. Lows 20 to 32. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 13 to 27. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 38. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 27. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 25 to 39. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 17 to 31. Highs 25 to 37. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 28 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 21 to 35. Highs 27 to 39. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 6 39 15 34 \/ 20 90 100 100 Wawona 29 48 35 43 \/ 20 100 100 100 Hetch Hetchy 33 50 40 45 \/ 20 90 100 100 $$ CAZ324-041200- Yosemite Valley- Including the city of Yosemite Valley 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning, then a 30 percent chance of rain and snow late in the night. Lows 28 to 34. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and chance of snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 48. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 5700 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and chance of snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 5400 feet. Lows 28 to 36. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 46. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 46. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 40 to 46. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 48. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Light snow accumulations. Highs 40 to 46. Chance of rain 90 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 29 49 36 45 \/ 20 90 100 100 $$ CAZ325-041200- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 41 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow in the morning, then rain showers with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 5300 feet. Lows 28 to 36. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 40 to 48. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely and chance of snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 41 to 49. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ CAZ326-041200- Upper San Joaquin River- Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake, and Lake Thomas Edison 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow late in the night. Lows 12 to 24. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 14 inches. Highs 28 to 38. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 23 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 12 to 24. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 36. Lows 12 to 24. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 23 to 37. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 16 to 28. Highs 24 to 36. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 26 to 38. Lows 21 to 31. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow likely and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 25 to 37. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 18 34 27 30 \/ 20 90 100 100 $$ CAZ327-041200- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake, and Shaver Lake 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow likely and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 7100 feet. Highs 30 to 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 13 to 25. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 38. Lows 13 to 25. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 39. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 17 to 29. Highs 28 to 38. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 31 to 41. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 39. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 22 35 27 31 \/ 20 90 100 100 Shaver Lake 28 44 33 38 \/ 10 90 100 100 Lake Wishon 24 41 30 36 \/ 20 90 100 100 $$ CAZ328-041200- Kings Canyon NP- Including the city of Cedar Grove 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow late in the night. Near steady temperature around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Highs 24 to 36. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 55 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 7 to 19. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 19 to 33. Lows 7 to 19. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 19 to 33. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 10 to 22. Highs 19 to 33. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature around 20. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 21 to 35. Lows 15 to 27. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 21 to 35. Chance of snow 80 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 28 51 33 46 \/ 20 80 100 100 $$ CAZ329-041200- Grant Grove Area- Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow level 7100 feet. Highs 35 to 47. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 6600 feet. Lows 27 to 39. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 6000 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 5300 feet. Lows 21 to 33. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 44. Lows 21 to 33. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 34 to 46. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 46. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 36 to 48. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 46. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 28 43 32 38 \/ 20 80 100 100 $$ CAZ330-041200- Sequoia NP- Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 7400 feet. Highs 26 to 42. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level 6600 feet. Lows 15 to 33. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 7 to 27. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 23 to 39. Lows 8 to 28. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 41. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow likely and chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 22 to 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 25 to 43. Lows 16 to 36. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 23 to 41. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 22 42 28 37 \/ 20 80 100 100 $$ CAZ331-041200- South End of the Upper Sierra- Including the city of Johnsondale 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 33 to 43. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level 6900 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 6200 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the evening. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 18 to 32. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to 45. Lows 22 to 36. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 26 to 40. Highs 34 to 44. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 22 49 28 45 \/ 20 70 100 100 $$ CAZ332-041200- Kern River Valley- Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows 34 to 40. East winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 48 to 54. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows 34 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows 32 to 38. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 41. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 42. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows 40 to 46. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 33 39 35 37 \/ 10 70 100 100 Kernville 33 53 39 51 \/ 20 60 100 100 Lake Isabella 36 53 42 51 \/ 20 60 100 100 Weldon 37 52 42 50 \/ 10 60 100 100 $$ CAZ333-041200- Piute Walker Basin- 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 29 to 39. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 42 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 43 to 53. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ CAZ334-041200- Tehachapi- Including the city of Tehachapi 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 85 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 90 mph increasing to 100 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Lows 33 to 39. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 47 to 55. Lows 41 to 47. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 39 49 43 46 \/ 10 60 100 100 Tehachapi 35 47 40 48 \/ 10 70 100 100 Twin Oaks 39 49 43 48 \/ 10 60 100 100 $$ CAZ335-041200- Grapevine- Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts to around 90 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs 48 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 55. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 54. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 41 55 44 52 \/ 20 70 100 100 $$ CAZ336-041200- Frazier Mountain Communities- Including the city of Frazier Park 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 65 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 90 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 51. Lows 33 to 41. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 55. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 47 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 48 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 47 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 37 47 39 45 \/ 20 80 100 100 Frazier Park 32 48 34 48 \/ 10 80 100 100 $$ CAZ337-041200- Indian Wells Valley- Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 39 52 44 54 \/ 10 40 100 100 Ridgecrest 38 54 43 55 \/ 10 40 100 100 $$ CAZ338-041200- Mojave Desert Slopes- Including the city of Mojave 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 43 to 51. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 48 to 56. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 48 to 56. Lows in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 42 51 44 53 \/ 10 60 100 100 $$ CAZ339-041200- Mojave Desert- Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg, and Edwards AFB 1101 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 34 to 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to 45. Highs in the upper 50s. 