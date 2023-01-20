CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-201200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 34 48 35 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-201200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost late in the night. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 33 48 32 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-201200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight.

Areas of fog and frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening.

Patchy fog through the night. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 31 48 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 49 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 33 49 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 33 50 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 32 48 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 32 49 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-201200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north up to

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 33 49 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 33 49 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-201200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 33 49 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 35 48 35 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-201200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

and frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost and areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 33 50 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 33 49 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 33 50 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 36 50 34 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-201200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog and frost late in

the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

and frost in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the evening. Patchy fog through the night.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 37 50 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 36 50 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 36 50 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 33 50 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 34 50 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-201200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs around 50. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 37 50 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 37 50 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-201200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 31 48 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 49 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 33 49 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 33 50 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-201200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy frost late in

the night. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

and patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 35 50 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 36 50 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-201200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy frost

late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

and patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 36 50 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 36 50 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 36 50 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 36 50 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 36 50 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 37 50 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-201200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning.

Widespread fog and patchy frost late in the night. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 34 50 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 36 51 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 36 50 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-201200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs around 50. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 37 50 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 37 50 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 36 50 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 37 50 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 37 50 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 37 50 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 37 50 34 53 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ313-201200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 37 48 35 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-201200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 50. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 38 50 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-201200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 37 50 32 51 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ316-201200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 36 50 32 53 / 10 0 0 0

Lamont 36 50 32 53 / 10 0 0 0

Mettler 33 50 32 53 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ317-201200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Patchy

fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy dense fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 27 45 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-201200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 28. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 23 48 26 54 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 21 44 26 50 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-201200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows in

the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 35 48 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 31 50 33 56 / 20 0 0 0

Springville 30 45 30 51 / 20 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 34 48 34 54 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ320-201200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows 21 to 31. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to

46. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48. Lows

26 to 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 56. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 29 45 32 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-201200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in

the evening. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

CAZ322-201200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening

and overnight. Lows 26 to 32. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to

46. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 47. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 56. Lows in

the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 20 40 26 47 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ323-201200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature

around 11. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 22 to 36. East winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 19.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 28. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 26 to 45. Lows

7 to 26.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 0 31 6 42 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 18 42 24 49 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 23 45 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-201200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 17 to 23. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 43. East winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 51. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

33. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 20 45 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-201200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 17 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 43. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 31. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 51. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 34.

Highs 41 to 54.

CAZ326-201200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows zero to 12 above.

Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 19 to 33. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 16.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 30 to 42. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 23 to 42. Lows

6 to 23.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 6 26 13 38 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-201200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 2 to 14. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 34 to 42. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 44. Lows

10 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 11 32 18 38 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 16 37 22 43 / 10 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 13 36 20 43 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-201200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to 7 above zero.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 16 to 30. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 12.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 26 to 38. West winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 20 to 35. Lows 2 to

14.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 19.

Highs 23 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 13 42 22 50 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-201200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows 11 to 23. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 50. Lows

17 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 15 35 23 42 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ330-201200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 2 below to 18 above zero.

North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 19 to 35. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 24. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 28 to 42. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 30. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 23 to 44. Lows

4 to 27.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 11 35 18 43 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ331-201200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 23. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 27. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 42. Lows 13 to

25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 28.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 46. Lows

18 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 15 42 19 48 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ332-201200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 20 37 26 43 / 10 0 0 0

Kernville 24 48 27 55 / 10 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 28 49 29 55 / 10 0 0 0

Weldon 28 50 29 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-201200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows

21 to 31. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 21 to

31.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 54. Lows

26 to 36.

CAZ334-201200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 45. East winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 49. Lows 27 to

33.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

29 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 26 42 29 47 / 10 0 0 0

Tehachapi 23 43 26 48 / 10 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 29 47 31 51 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ335-201200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 49. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 28 46 30 52 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ336-201200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 24 to

34. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 51. Lows 27 to

35.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 23 42 29 47 / 10 0 0 0

Frazier Park 20 43 24 49 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ337-201200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 30 50 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 28 52 27 54 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ338-201200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 49. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 53. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 50. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 53. Lows in

the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 29 48 29 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-201200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 31. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows 25 to 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows 25 to 31.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows 27 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 33 46 35 49 / 10 0 0 0

California City 27 50 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 26 50 24 52 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 26 50 26 53 / 0 0 0 0

