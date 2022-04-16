WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 16, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1034 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations around 2 inches around 3000 feet and 4 to 11 inches above 3000 feet. Up to 1 inch of wet snow accumulation possible (a 20% chance) around 2500 feet. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations around 2 to 3 inches between 2000 and 3000 feet and 3 to 6 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior County. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather