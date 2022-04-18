WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 914 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON... ...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt County. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM this morning. For the * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Del Norte County, Northern Humboldt Coast, and Northern Humboldt Interior. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 PM this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather