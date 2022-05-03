WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

545 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29.

* WHERE...Trinity County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,

Northeastern Mendocino Interior, and Southern Humboldt Interior.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern

Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern

Humboldt Interior, and Lake County.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

