RED FLAG WARNING Urgent - Fire Weather Message National Weather Service Eureka CA 849 PM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 212, 264, 277 and the eastern half of zone 201. * THUNDERSTORMS...Thunderstorms producing abundant lightning across dry fuels will be possible resulting in an increased threat for fire starts. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph... a particular concern for existing fires within the SRF Complex. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.