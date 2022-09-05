WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 301 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113. * WHERE...Lake county. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday. The hottest day is expected to be Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas 500 to 2,000 feet above the valley floors will see lows remain in the 70s providing little overnight relief. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113 expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 114 expected. * WHERE...Eastern Mendocino county. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Thursday. The hottest day is expected to be Tuesday. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. The ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior County. Areas closer to the coast may see cooler temperatures due to the marine influence. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. The * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT * WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt and Northern Humboldt Interior Counties. Areas closer to the coast may see cooler temperatures due to the marine influence. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather