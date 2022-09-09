WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1245 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE...Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Southwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather