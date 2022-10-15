WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 701 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather