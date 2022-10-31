WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 728 PM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches around Scott Mountain Pass on Highway 3 above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather