WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 27, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 155 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring.