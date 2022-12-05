WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 948 PM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MONDAY... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible above 3000 ft elevation and 1 to 3 inches below 3000 ft. * WHERE...Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather