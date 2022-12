WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

236 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Storms capable of heavy snow have moved out of the area. An

additional 2 to 4 inches of gradual snow fall are possible as low

as 2000 feet over the next 24 hours.

