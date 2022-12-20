WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 22, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

216 PM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low

lying areas along the Humboldt and Mendocino Coast. Up to one

half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible

in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (Between

8.9 and 9.1 feet MLLW at the north spit tide gauge).

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast and Mendocino Coast Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to noon PST Thursday.. .

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides

will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest

Astronomical Tide or HAT.

